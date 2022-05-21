Transfer Market

Hugo Ekitike quotes after quizzed about Newcastle United and summer transfer window

Interesting to see what happens with Hugo Ekitike in this summer transfer window.

Back in January, the 19 year old watched on as Reims and Newcastle United agreed a transfer fee for the teenager to head to Tyneside.

However, that deal was brought to a halt when Hugo Ekitike himself decided that it wasn’t the time for such a big move, having at that point made only 11 Ligue 1 starts.

Reims putting out a statement (see below) on 31 January 2022 claiming that it had been a mutual decision by club and player not to do the transfer to Newcastle United at that point.

The question remains now, with Hugo Ekitike very likely to now make his big move in this next transfer window, will Newcastle United still be interested AND if so, will they be the striker’s choice?

Hugo Ekitike had scored eight goals despite only eleven Ligue 1 starts by the end of January 2022, then having stayed at Reims for regular first team football, it was ironic then that after picking up a thigh injury it has led to almost three months out injured and only three more Ligue 1 starts added and one more goal.

This month (May 2022) has seen the striker back to full fitness and making a couple of sub appearances, before potentially making a start in the final league game of the season tonight, when Reims host Nice.

Turning 20 next month, despite only 14 Ligue 1 starts this season, Hugo Ekitike has nine goals and four assists, a striker seemingly going places.

The big question though, is whether St James Park is the next place the young striker if heading to…?

Hugo Ekitike speaking to L’Équipe:

“Newcastle wanted you in the winter, why did you stay (at Reims)?”

“I have a lot of respect for that big club (Newcastle United).

“However, it was all happening very quickly.

“The timing wasn’t right.

“It was better to stay here (with Reims), to play a full season, to establish myself.”

“Lately you have been saying that you ‘feel at home’….Are you ready to leave home?”

“I consider myself ready for anything.

“Whether that is staying here, or taking up a challenge that everyone agrees with (elsewhere).”

“How do you react to these rumours that surround you?”

“It makes me smile because it gratifies my hard work.

“I know that what I’m doing on the pitch is good, it has being recognised.

“It pushes me to give the best account of myself.

“I always want to progress and become the best.”

“How do you imagine your summer?”

“I see it being lively.

“I think people will show interest in me.

“I will stay calm because I’m surrounded by the right people who will manage all of that.”

Reims FC official statement – 31 January 2022:

‘Despite the offers made, Hugo Ekitike and the Stade de Reims have decided by mutual agreement to continue the adventure together.

Stade de Reims, through its president Jean-Pierre Caillot, is delighted to be able to count on its striker until the end of the season.

Jean-Pierre Caillot:

“It is true that we received very good offers for Hugo during this transfer window.

“Our desire has always been to keep him at least one full season.

“He too was keen not to skip the stages, wanting to be a little more lasting in the club project, that of his training club which he joined at the age of 11.

“We share the feeling that there is still a piece of history to write together.

“We are happy to be able to count on him from Sunday against Bordeaux.”

