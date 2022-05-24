News

Gareth Southgate calls up Newcastle United star for 4 England matches in June ahead of World Cup

Gareth Southgate has named his latest England squad.

This England squad arguably the most important of all, in terms of get togethers before the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Those World Cup finals now less than six months away and the various England hopefuls looking for positive signs.

This particular June 2022 England get together sees four Nations League matches to play:

4 June 2022 – Hungary v England

7 June 2022 – Germany v England

11 June 2022 – England v Italy

14 June 2022 – England v Hungary

The England squad announced at 2pm today (Tuesday 24 May 2022) and Kieran Trippier HAS been included by Gareth Southgate.

This is the 27 man squad that Gareth Southgate has picked for June’s four Nations League games:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady, Marc Guehi, Reece James, James Justin, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Fikayo Tomori, Kieran Tripper, Kyle Walker, Ben White

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling

Kieran Trippier has been superb for Newcastle United, scoring two goals and NUFC picking up 13 points from a possible 15 in the five Premier League games he has started.

Sadly, injury intervened, but Trippier looking to have timed his recovery perfectly to be involved in this key England get together.

Coming on as a sub against Man City and then an excellent return to the starting eleven against Burnley on Sunday.

Trippier of course missed out on the March England get together, so it was arguably vital that he was back fully fit for these June matches.

