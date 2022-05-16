Opinion

Fans choice of Newcastle team v Arsenal on Monday night

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Arsenal?

We put together a list of the 23 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle looking to make it seven wins from their last eight home matches of the season.

Eddie Howe on Thursday morning gave an update on injuries /fitness and potential availability.

Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock are now ruled out for the remainder of this season due to injury.

Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson got their first minutes in months at Man City last weekend but Eddie Howe saying he only would consider starting either player if thinking they were back to full fitness. We have included them in the list of players, as potentially they could / would start.

Ryan Fraser has just recently returned to training now after missing these past five weeks of action, he is another where it is doubtful Eddie Howe would consider for a start tonight after having been out injured, but once again we have included him, as it is a possibility.

So below are listed those 23 Newcastle United players that fans had to choose from.

A very interesting choice by the Newcastle fans with percentages of supporter votes on all 22 players below (percentages rounded up / down to nearest whole number).

The first eleven chosen by the Newcastle fans:

100% Guimaraes

100% Joelinton

100% Dubravka

99% Burn

98% Targett

97% Schar

90% Saint-Maximin

87% Trippier

85% Wilson

57% Almiron

55% Sean Longstaff

The other 12 Newcastle players outside the top eleven fan choices:

41% Fraser

32% Wood

21% Murphy

20% Krafth

6% Ritchie

6% Manquillo

3% Gayle

3% Lascelles

3% Dummett

0% Darlow

0% Fernandez

0% Gillespie

