Eddie Howe feeling overwhelmed after the best yet BUT now only focused on what comes next

Eddie Howe thinks that Newcastle United definitely saved the best for last.

The Premier League games ending at St James Park for the season with a seventh win in the last eight games at home.

Newcastle United beating a top / ‘big’ six side for the first time under Eddie Howe and the head coach obviously feeling this was an important milestone on his NUFC journey.

The thing is as well, this was no backs to the wall win gained by a rare breakaway goal.

This was a match where you had a club chasing Champions League football and a top four finish, whilst we were told the other one had their minds already on the beach and nothing to play for.

Well, a lot of the focus from the media during and after the match has been on how Arsenal lost the game and basically didn’t turn up. The truth though is that Newcastle United absolutely battered them and barely gave them a kick.

A win was of course lovely…but far more than that was the way Newcastle did it, the better side throughout the game and showing that against one of the self-appointed elite, they can take the game to them.

Eddie Howe says it is now all about working towards next season and making the necessary improvements to put Newcastle United in the best shape possible for the challenge.

When Eddie Howe says the team has been brilliant, the fans have been brilliant…you just feel like turning around and saying…’NO, it is you Eddie who has been brilliant,’ such a nice humble guy but ruthless when he has to be, the total professional who has helped make us proud once again of our team and club. His dedication and professionalism making clear just how the exact opposite had preceded him.

Eddie Howe reflecting on Newcastle 2 Arsenal 0:

“A brilliant all round performance.

“We played with intensity and never let up, approaching the game in a brilliant manner and we did the Premier League proud tonight.

“The one thing missing was that we hadn’t beaten a top six team and we deservedly beat them (tonight).

“We wanted to press Arsenal and not let them settle into a rhythm, but also for the first time in recent performances, we saw a team that could be comfortable on the ball and be creative.

“Arsenal competed well and fought well but they left spaces for us and we exploited them.

“Callum Wilson worked incredibly hard to get back to full fitness and he deserves all the accolades tonight.

“It has been a brilliant thing to be part of (since arriving at Newcastle United), and we have done it through team spirit and unity.

“We will remain very calm in this moment because it is a brilliant win…but that’s all it is.

“We have to work to improve in the summer.

“We are a massive club with big ambitions but my job is to focus on how we do it, rather than talk.

“This was a brilliant way for us to sign off here (with seven wins from final eight games at St James Park).

“I was very, very pleased with the performance and I think it is our best performance, by some distance, since I have been at the club.

“I am very, very proud to be connected with this club.

“I have an incredible debt of thanks to the supporters for how they have handled what was a very difficult situation this year.

“When you think back to (losing in the FA Cup to) Cambridge and (drawing 1-1 at home to) Watford, how they reacted after those games was absolutely magnificent.

“I think that has paved the way for us to build some confidence and some unity and spirit, to go on the brilliant run that we have been on.

“The support tonight was absolutely incredible.

“The atmosphere around the stadium was something I have not really experienced before.

“It is just a big thank you to them.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Arsenal 0 – Monday 16 May 8pm

Goals:

Arsenal:

Newcastle:

White OG 55, Bruno G 85

Possession was Arsenal 49% Newcastle 51%

Total shots were Arsenal 11 Newcastle 16

Shots on target were Arsenal 2 Newcastle 4

Corners were Arsenal 8 Newcastle 12

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 52,274 (Arsenal 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar (Lascelles 49), Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Fraser 77), Almiron (Murphy 76), Wilson (Gayle 90+4))

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Ritchie, Fernandez, Trippier

