Opinion

Dermot Gallagher rules on controversial Newcastle v Liverpool incident

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports.

The former top referee has now given his call on this incident in the Newcastle v Liverpool match.

The incident that ended up eventually deciding the match.

Dermot Gallagher speaking to Sky Sports:

Dermot Gallagher on whether the winning goal should have been allowed to stand, following an incident when James Milner and Fabian Schar went in for a challenge in the lead up to the Keita goal:

Sky Sports presenter:

“Liverpool’s winner against Newcastle, there was plenty crying foul for James Milner in the build up, but is this weekend referees letting a lot of things go?”

Dermot Gallagher:

“I think what they did was letting a lot of right things go.

“I didn’t think this was a foul.

“This was a 12.30 game on Saturday, sets a precedent for the weekend.

“I think that is a really good tackle (by Milner), I think he wins the ball and then Schar goes into him, that’s why he goes over. Not a foul for me and I think that set the tone for the weekend and I think it was a really really good level.”

Sky Sports presenter:

“Very good decision and is that the way round of the incident? He wins the ball and Schar goes into him, rather than him winning the ball and clearing Schar out, which would have been different?”

Dermot Gallagher:

“Absolutely.

“As I say, he didn’t win the ball and then go through Schar, if you watch, he (Milner) wins the ball, then Schar connects with him and goes over. Not a foul.”

Sky Sports presenter:

“So great refereeing?”

Dermot Gallagher:

“Absolutely.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1 – Saturday 30 April 12.30pm

Goals:

Liverpool:

Keita 19

Newcastle:

Possession was Liverpool 66% Newcastle 34%

Total shots were Liverpool 24 Newcastle 4

Shots on target were Liverpool 10 Newcastle 2

Corners were Liverpool 6 Newcastle 0

Referee: Andre Marriner

Attendance: 52,281 (Liverpool 3,200)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Murphy 85), Schar (Lascelles 61), Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Shelvey, Willock (Wood 67), Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Longstaff, Gayle, Ritchie, Manquillo

(Match Report – ‘Still, being on the same pitch as Liverpool next season is an achievement in itself…’ – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1 – Read HERE)

(‘This defeat to Liverpool exposes which Newcastle United players have/haven’t what it takes’ – Read HERE)

(Newcastle United stay top half and Everton now halfway through relegation trapdoor – I’ve had worse days – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Saturday’s defeat – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match – Read HERE)

