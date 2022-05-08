News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Manchester City – Wood, Lascelles, Longstaff all start

The Newcastle team v Manchester City has just been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players needing a win to go back into the top half of the table.

This Newcastle United team hoping to bounce back after defeat at home to Liverpool, a loss that followed a four match winning run in the Premier League for NUFC.

On Friday morning, Eddie Howe indicated that only Ryan Fraser would definitely be unavailable.

However, question marks over Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson.

Schar was forced off through injury against Liverpool and as of Thursday night hadn’t trained all week. Eddie Howe saying that he’d see whether the Switzerland international could train on Friday and/or Saturday, then if so, what kind of shape he was in. However, surely a place on the bench at best, as no need to risk Schar if he is clearly not 100%.

As for Trippier and Wilson, both are stepping up their recovery after a fair few months out injured. Eddie Howe saying Wilson was probably the most forward of the two in terms of getting back towards being fully fit. However, the impression I got was that it would be a place on the bench at best for Callum Wilson, whilst Kieran Trippier wouldn’t be in the matchday squad at all today.

Newcastle team v Manchester City:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wood

IN

Lascelles, Longstaff and Wood coming in.

OUT

Schar, Shelvey and Willock dropping out.

SUBSTITUTES

Darlow, Dummett, Schar, Wilson, Ritchie, Trippier, Manquillo, Murphy, Gayle

Big news on the bench is that both Trippier and Wilson are included in a matchday squad for the first time in months, as they continue their recovery from injury.

Schar is ok to make the bench after not being able to train for most of the week, however, Willock and Shelvey nowhere to be seen and so presumably injured. Neither of the pair were seen in training photos released by the club in midweek.

