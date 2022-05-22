Confirmed Newcastle team v Burnley – Trippier, Lascelles, ASM, Wilson all start
The Newcastle team v Burnley has just been announced.
Eddie Howe and his players hoping to finish the table in style, with consecutive wins after the victory over Arsenal on Monday night.
If combined with West Ham winning at Brighton and Brentford failing to beat Leeds at home, a Newcastle United victory at Turf Moor would then guarantee a top half finish for NUFC.
Ahead of the match, Eddie Howe indicated that Joe Willock, Ryan Fraser and Jonjo Shelvey would definitely be unavailable.
However, he also said there were doubts over both Fabian Schar and Chris Wood, with late decisions to be made on whether they made the matchday squad this Sunday afternoon.
Newcastle team v Burnley:
Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wilson
IN
Lascelles and Trippier coming in.
OUT
Schar and Krafth dropping out.
SUBSTITUTES
Darlow, Dummett, Schar, Ritchie, Krafth, Wood, Fernandez, Murphy, Gayle
