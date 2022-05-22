News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Burnley – Trippier, Lascelles, ASM, Wilson all start

The Newcastle team v Burnley has just been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players hoping to finish the table in style, with consecutive wins after the victory over Arsenal on Monday night.

If combined with West Ham winning at Brighton and Brentford failing to beat Leeds at home, a Newcastle United victory at Turf Moor would then guarantee a top half finish for NUFC.

Ahead of the match, Eddie Howe indicated that Joe Willock, Ryan Fraser and Jonjo Shelvey would definitely be unavailable.

However, he also said there were doubts over both Fabian Schar and Chris Wood, with late decisions to be made on whether they made the matchday squad this Sunday afternoon.

Newcastle team v Burnley:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wilson

IN

Lascelles and Trippier coming in.

OUT

Schar and Krafth dropping out.

SUBSTITUTES

Darlow, Dummett, Schar, Ritchie, Krafth, Wood, Fernandez, Murphy, Gayle

