Confirmed Newcastle team v Arsenal – Wilson, Schar, Longstaff all start

The Newcastle team v Arsenal has just been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players needing a win to make it seven victories from the final eight Premier League games at home.

This Newcastle United team hoping to bounce back after defeats at home to Liverpool and away at Man City, NUFC having won four in a row before those two losses.

Ahead of the match, Eddie Howe indicated that only Joe Willock and Jonjo Shelvey would definitely be unavailable.

However, question marks over Ryan Fraser, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson, who are all working back towards full fitness after injury.

Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wilson

IN

Schar and Wilson coming in.

OUT

Lascelles and Wood dropping out.

SUBSTITUTES

Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Trippier, Fernandez, Fraser, Murphy, Gayle




