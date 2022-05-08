News

Confirmed Manchester City team v Newcastle United – Pep Guardiola makes 4 changes

The Manchester City team v Newcastle has just been confirmed.

Pep Guardiola’s side will go back top of the table if avoiding defeat this Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool could only draw against Tottenham on Saturday night, which leaves them ahead of Man City only on goal difference.

After today, the two clubs contesting the title will only have three games each to play to decide who finishes top, so today’s result could be crucial.

Pep Guardiola watched his players in midweek miss out on another Champions League final, throwing away a two goal aggregate advantage in the very final stages in Madrid.

As well as the demoralising loss, the failure to hold on and go through, also meant the players had extra time to contend with on Wednesday night.

A gruelling two hours plus added time, leaving many players looking physically and mentally shattered.

Pep Guardiola will be desperate to get back to winning ways today, so it was always going to be interesting to see which eleven he went with against Newcastle United, how many changes he was forced into making.

The confirmed Manchester City team v Newcastle United :

Ederson, Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Sterling, Jesus, Grealish

So four changes to the Manchester City team that lost and went out of the Champions League to Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

Ins:

Zinchenko, Gundogan, Sterling, Grealish

Outs:

Walker, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden

Subs:

Steffen, Ake, Bernardo, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Foden, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Palmer

The confirmed Newcastle United team and subs are below :

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wood

SUBS:

Darlow, Dummett, Schar, Wilson, Ritchie, Trippier, Manquillo, Murphy, Gayle

