Chris Wood picks up two awards

Chris Wood faces an all or nothing match on 14 June, as he and his international teammates have a one-off play-off match against Costa Rice to decide which country will go to Qatar for the world cup finals in November.

Ahead of that though, the Newcastle United striker has been boosted by two personal honours.

At the New Zealand Football Awards, Chris Wood named Men’s International Player of the Year, plus he also received a separate Player of the Year prize in recognition of his contribution at both club and international level.

Whilst he only scored two goals in his 15 starts with Newcastle United this past season, the unselfish role that Eddie Howe had Chris Wood playing was one of the factors in a dramatic upturn in results, with nine wins , two draws and just the four defeats in the fifteen matches where he was named in the starting eleven.

Newcastle United announcement – 27 May 2022:

‘Newcastle United forward Chris Wood scooped two of the top honours at the New Zealand Football Awards this week.

The 30-year-old was named Men’s International Player of the Year, and also received a separate Player of the Year prize in recognition of his contribution at both club and international level.

The awards cover the calendar years of both 2020 and 2021, with the Covid-19 pandemic restricting the amount of sport that could be played in the former.

Wood was crowned Burnley’s Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and Top Goalscorer in 2021, after a campaign in which he netted double figures for the fourth consecutive season.

He made the switch to Tyneside from Turf Moor in January, netting two Premier League goals and helping the Magpies secure an 11th-place top flight finish.

The former Leeds and Leicester frontman also became his country’s all-time leading goalscorer in March, bagging his 30th goal for the All Whites and taking them to the brink of qualification for this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Wood currently has 33 goals to show from his 65 caps to date and could add to his tally in his nation’s three upcoming fixtures, including their World Cup intercontinental play-off against Costa Rica, in June.’

