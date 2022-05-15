News

Callum Wilson set for Qatar World Cup finals – Paul Merson

Callum Wilson is set to go to the world cup finals in Qatar.

That is the view of Paul Merson.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson has said that if Callum Wilson ‘comes back firing at the start of next season’ then he believes the Newcastle United striker will be selected by Gareth Southgate.

Along with Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson returned after months out as a sub at Man City last weekend. The pair will both hope to get minutes in the final two games against Arsenal and Burnley.

England have a training camp and four Nations League matches in the first two weeks of June, with Trippier no doubt hoping he can return to the England squad after his injury spell.

Callum Wilson is more of a longshot but Paul Merson thinks he has got every chance if at the start of next season showing his form and banging in the goals.

Paul Merson talking to Sky Sports – 15 May 2022:

“(If) Callum Wilson comes back firing at the start of next season, I think he goes to the world cup.

“I think he has got international movement.

“I think his movement as a centre-forward is better than all the (England) others, bar Harry Kane.

“But the others, he has got better movement.

“He’s got three months.

“Get ten in ten and you have got every chance.”

Callum Wilson has scored at a rate of a goal every other game for Newcastle United in the Premier League, 18 goals in 37 starts.

However, as in the past, injuries have intervened.

Only 23 PL starts last season and 14 so far this time, so far starting only 37 of the 74 Premier League matches during his time at St James Park.

Considering he has scored those goals in a poor to average team, I think Callum Wilson would have had every chance of being involved with England if staying injury free, assuming he’d kept that kind of goal average up. Whilst maybe, as Paul Merson says, there is still that opportunity there, IF the NUFC forward can hit the ground running in August.

Harry Kane has 16 Premier League goals this season but other than him, not many English centre-forwards knocking in many goals this season. Ivan Toney is next best with 12 goals, Jamie Vardy has 12 but as things stand isn’t wanting to play for England any more. After that you have Ollie Watkins on 10 goals so far this season. Other English players such as Sterling (13), Mount (11), Saka (11), Bowen (10) and Smith Rowe (10) have got respectable numbers of goals but aren’t centre-forwards. Whilst the likes of Calvert-Lewin will have to show their fitness and form after injury issues.

Paul Merson talks about making an impact in the opening 10 Premier League games of next season and that is probably the case. There are 16 rounds of PL matches in total before the England squad head off to Qatar but obviously decisions / selections set to be made some time ahead of the finals.

