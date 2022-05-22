Opinion

Burnley fans comments ahead of facing Newcastle United in key relegation match

Burnley fans ‘looking forward’ to the final match of the Premier League season.

A 90 minutes against Newcastle United that is set to help to decide which division the Clarets will be playing in next season.

Unless Leeds lose at Brentford, Burnley will need to get something from Sunday afternoon’s match.

Going into this final round of matches level on points but Burnley ahead on goal difference of Leeds, it means Burnley must at least match whatever result the Yorkshire club get at Brentford.

Burnley fans approaching the match against Newcastle United with a mixture of confidence and trepidation…

Burnley fans commenting via their Up The Clarets message board:

‘I honestly think Villa are a better team than Newcastle, so fingers crossed, with home support a better game than Thursday night to settle the nerves.’

‘An early goal for us would calm the nerves and then one as we approach half time. I can see Newcastle scoring today so we will need a couple of goals.’

‘Due solely to covid, Newcastle and Villa wrote off £40m and £38m respectively so it’s only right that Everton should explain why they wrote off a staggering £170m. More pressing is the explanation why the Premier League seems happy ..’

‘Will ASM play? it would make sense for Newcastle to rest him, he does tend to pick up niggling injuries, and there are rumours that he might be on the move this summer as part of their overhaul.’

‘If we try and go toe to toe with Newcastle, we’ll get tubbed.’

‘Imagine if we all painted our faces in the club colours aka Braveheart. Scare the s… out of Newcastle fans.’

‘If the Toon fans did the same they would look like a herd of Zebras or Badgers.’

‘All of you lucky enough to be there, get behind the lads to the max, scream at the ref and make it horrendous for the Newcastle players. Make it the most hostile environment it can be.’

‘I just think we need to take the game to Newcastle from the kick off. That’s the only way I think we are going to cope with the management of this game. Having home advantage is key. Hopefully …’

‘Newcastle have been brilliant recently. Don’t think we stand a chance, no matter who plays. Can only hope Leeds get beat. Newcastle have generally been very good under Howe.’

‘Newcastle have lost 4 of their last 6 away games. I’d hardly call that brilliant.’

‘We’ll be in spotlight on Sunday if there’s a pitch invasion.

I’d really rather not start next season having to play a game behind closed doors because a ‘fan’ decides to wallop a Newcastle player.’

‘Given how many times we have won since Christmas against how many times Newcastle have won, I think it will be five at the back again and try to ensure they don’t score while getting a breakaway goal to snatch it. I believe …’

‘If Newcastle win the toss then they will turn us round so that at least their keeper has a fair chance of making the tunnel before the inevitable pitch invasion.’

‘If Burnley stay up then I 100% expect people to want to run on the pitch and celebrate and providing there are no attacks towards the Newcastle players and coaching staff then I’ve no issue.’

‘To boo Wood would be absolutely stupid and could come back to haunt us. A polite applause and respect/appreciation for what he did for us is what we need.’

‘We have to stay in the game for as long as possible. 4-4-2 doesn’t work against ASM.’

‘Newcastle have been in Champions League form since January. Sunday is about the fans creating an intimidating atmosphere and the player’s blood , sweat and tears . Nothing less will give us a chance of …’

