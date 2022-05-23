Opinion

Burnley 1 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the Newcastle United players

We asked Joe Dixon to give us his match ratings and player comments after Burnley 1 Newcastle 2.

A win that took NUFC to 49 points and an eleventh place finish, 14 points above the drop zone.

The Newcastle players showing a great battling attitude as they sent Burnley down to the Championship with a gutsy performance.

MATCH RATINGS:

Dubravka – 9

Unlucky not to end the season with yet another clean sheet, after four in the previous seven games.

Saved the first effort from Cornet and unlucky to see it go straight back to the Burnley striker, who for a second time wasn’t challenged and his volley flew past the keeper.

Dubravka made some excellent saves and was always willing to command his box, doing it well, which is no mean feat when Burnley upped their aerial bombardment the longer the game went on.

Kieran Trippier – 8

A class act.

Krafth has done well in the England man’s absence but Trippier a better defender and on a whole different level when it comes to going forward and keeping possession in tight spots.

Now hopefully set to make this next England squad that has four Nations League games the first two weeks of June, with the selection surely a massive pointer towards who will be going to Qatar in November / December.

Dan Burn – 9

Living the dream.

The Geordie defender gives it his absolute all, every single game.

When you are up against bullies like Ashley Barnes, you need your central defenders to meet the challenge, especially in such a highly charged match. Burn was excellent and really held that defence together as the home side became ever more desperate and launched attack after attack late on. Plus of course Dan Burn is no mug with the ball and helped NUFC play the relatively little football that was on display on the day.

Jamaal Lascelles – 8

If there was ever going to be a game where you didn’t mind Fabian Schar sitting it out and Jamaal Lascelles coming in, it was this one.

The NUFC captain playing his part as he assisted Burn against Barnes and co, when it gets physical it really suits Lascelles.

Distribution not great but we know that isn’t his strength, he did the things well that he is best at and that helped get Newcastle over the line.

Matt Targett – 7

A very decent game which is pretty much the absolute minimum we have come to expect from this excellent loan signing.

Maybe a little below his Arsenal display and I thought Trippier was the better of our two full-backs on Sunday, so one rating point between them.

Joelinton -N/A

Wasn’t on the pitch long enough to judge.

We could have done with him in this match as it turned into a real battle all over the pitch BUT more importantly, now just a case of hoping that his injury proves not to be as bad as first feared and is ok for when pre-season starts.

Bruno Guimaraes – 8

Sunday will have reminded Bruno just how varied the challenges of the Premier League can be.

After three matches against real footballing sides in Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal, this time it was a case of getting stuck in, as well as showing his usual class on the ball.

Did both to a high quality and certainly wasn’t intimidated by some of the Burnley challenges that the referee didn’t crack down on, the first yellow for the home side not until well into the second-half.

Sean Longstaff – 8

Made it two very decent displays in a row.

With Joelinton replaced by Murphy so early, it meant even more workload and pressure on the midfield duo.

Longstaff winning tackles and headers, as well as using the ball pretty well and never stopped running.

A couple of perfectly times performances that could yet see him stay at Newcastle United.

Allan Saint-Maximin -7

I thought he was good going forward, just like against Arsenal, making better decisions than in some of the matches that went before.

With the referee not putting the brakes on Burnley’s over the top physicality, ASM maybe the one player who at times you felt it did get to.

However, overall he had a decent game when heading up the pitch and a great ball for Callum Wilson’s winner, another assist for ASM. The Frenchman at fault on the Burnley goal though, allowing their player to beat him far too easily on the right and cross for Cornet to eventually score. That incident seeing Eddie Howe immediately replace ASM with Chris Wood to tighten things up.

Miguel Almiron – 7

A determined display and as always, a willing runner.

Joelinton’s departure put more pressure on Almiron to drop a bit deeper and keep things defensively sound.

Didn’t really star at the other end though, just before ASM laid on the Wilson winner, Almiron found himself in almost exactly the same position but shot wildly off target instead of squaring it for a simple Callum Wilson finish. The England striker showing very clearly he didn’t think the Paraguayan had made the right choice!

Callum Wilson – 9

Scored two and as outlined above, it could have been a hat-trick to finish the season.

Very good overall performance and gave the home defence a tough time.

Wilson not intimidated at all and more than deserved his goals.

SUBSTITUTES

Jacob Murphy – 6

Newcastle United’s weak link and losing Joelinton was a massive blow.

Got up and down the pitch but a reminder that this squad needs to improve it’s strength in depth, as a handful of injuries leads to relying on players nowhere near the same quality.

Chris Wood – 6

Did what he was brought on to do and worked hard to help ensure Newcastle saw out the win.

Matt Ritchie N/A (Not on long enough to judge)

Subbed on purely to waste time.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Burnley 1 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 22 May 4pm

Goals:

Burnley:

Cornet 69

Newcastle:

Wilson 20 (Pen), 60

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 51% (40%) Newcastle 49% (60%)

Total shots were Burnley 12 (2) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Burnley 5 (1) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Burnley 8 (1) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Crowd: 21,361 (2,350 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Murphy 11), Saint-Maximin (Wood 72), Almiron (Ritchie 89), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Dummett, Fernandez, Krafth, Gayle

