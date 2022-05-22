Opinion

Burnley 1 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Sunday’s victory

Burnley 1 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 22 May 4pm

Eddie Howe and his players looking to end the season on a high and follow up the excellent 2-0 win over Arsenal at St James Park on Monday.

Some moments of quality helping Newcastle into a deserved 2-0 lead, then some gritty determined defending preserving the win as Cornet gave Burnley hope and they went even more physical and aerial.

Billy Miller:

“Another win to finish a season that we will talk about for decades to come.

“Whilst we look to a brighter future, the people of Burnley are coming to terms with a very different reality.

“Not nice to relegate a team but Eddie Howe and these boys are professional and did their jobs to carry us all the way to 11th.”

Dean Wilkins:

“Watching the state of their team on the pitch and the fans off it, I came to the conclusion it was definitely time to go in the bin for Burnley.

“As Newcastle fans we may have had our friction with Leeds supporters in the past BUT Burnley bring absolutely nothing to the table in the Premier League.

“Wilson looking the business and a great battling display from Dubravka and his back four at the other end.

“Joelinton was a big miss as Burnley went very physical and here’s hoping nothing serious with his injury.

“Murphy not a great deal of help as his replacement and Longstaff and Bruno put in really good shifts to make up for it.”

GToon:

“Delighted with the win.

“The lads have given everything since a real manager was brought in.

“If Wilson could stay fit he could be some player for us.

“This season has been remarkable; from the worst to the best feeling all in a few months.

“Thanks to everyone involved for creating a club to be proud of and good luck to the players who leave in the summer.

“Howay the lads!”

Paul Patterson:

“Cracking way to end the season.

“And let it be noted, our fans did the club proud by remaining where they were supposed to be, cheering on the lads from their seats.

“Smart, dignified and passionate for the club.

“Other clubs that wish to snipe, take note.”

David Punton:

“The curtain comes down on a quite incredible season – and we round off the campaign with a win.

“Wilson the master craftsman thwarting the Burnley dream of a great escape on the final day with two vital goals.

“NUFC have (more than) survived against all the odds. We had looked gone.

“We look ahead to a new era now.

“The hard work starts here.”

Nat Seaton:

“A typical Burnley game, very scrappy, and a game we may have lost in the past.

“Great to end the season with yet another 2022 win.

“ELEVENTH!! Can you believe it? Even after the takeover I never imagined this could have happened.

“I cannot wait for next season, happy times ahead…”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Burnley:

Cornet 69

Newcastle:

Wilson 20 (Pen), 60

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 51% (40%) Newcastle 49% (60%)

Total shots were Burnley 12 (2) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Burnley 5 (1) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Burnley 8 (1) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Murphy 11), Saint-Maximin (Wood 72), Almiron (Ritchie 89), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Dummett, Fernandez, Krafth, Gayle

