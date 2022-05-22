Match Reports

Burnley 1 Newcastle 2 – Eddie Howe ends season on an NUFC high and sends his old club down

Burnley 1 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 22 May 4pm

A match where predictably the home side came out of the blocks fast.

Burnley needing to stay ahead of Leeds (away at Brentford) with only goal difference separating the two clubs for the final relegation spot.

Newcastle making an ok start but then rocked by an early injury to Joelinton, the Brazilian eventually stretched off in the eleventh minute after lengthy treatment. Murphy off the bench and Joelinton looking to potentially have an ankle ligaments injury after landing awkwardly. Obviously everything crossed that this doesn’t prove serious.

Despite that early blow, it was Newcastle who then settled against a ragged looking Burnley side, the home players charging around the pitch with little focus.

The first goal then arriving on 20 minutes, as a left wing corner ended up at the back post and as Sean Longstaff went to head the ball back across goal, Collins clearly deliberately handled to divert the ball away from the NUFC midfielder.

Craig Pawson not giving the obvious penalty but to a man the Newcastle players appealed, VAR intervening and sending Pawson to the pitchside monitor.

An easy decision and Callum Wilson an ever so cool spot-kick finish.

If anything, this made Burnley even more ragged, with Newcastle playing any of the football on display in an increasingly scrappy game. Burnley leaving the foot in on a regular basis but the referee bottling it when it came to yellow cards in the first half. Even if Schar had been fit, this maybe was always a game suited to Lascelles, especially with the nauseating Ashley Barnes up front for the home side.

Five minutes of added time due to the Joelinton incident and in the second minute of that, a superb long low ball set ASM away and he easily got ahead of the Burnley defender and coming in from the left saw a decent low right foot shot well saved by Pope. Saint-Maximin maybe could and should have given the keeper no chance and he also had a couple of other Newcastle players joining him in the box. Not a bad effort by ASM but a second goal at that point would surely have sealed the win.

With the half-time whistle, news from Brentford that their game was goalless and as things stood, Leeds staying up. An interesting second half in prospect at Turf Moor, especially as the Leeds game would very likely end ahead of this Burnley one, due to the five minutes of added first half time. As for Newcastle United, with West Ham leading 1-0 at Brighton, that (and the Brentford and NUFC HT results) meaning United on course for a top half finish…

Similar pattern at the start of the second half, Burnley with no clear plan or focus and Newcastle playing bits of football. Murphy played in behind the left-back and a very good cross very luckily played back to the keeper with a lucky miskick from a Burnley defender.

Ten minutes into the second half and a good break saw Newcastle with numbers getting forward, ASM playing the ball across but Almiron and Wilson not making the most of it and only a corner.

Then news that Leeds winning at Brentford and Burnley reacting by pushing more forward, only to be then instantly punished, or they should have been. Almiron though shooting wildly when a simple across to Wilson would have seen an easy finish.

However, only seconds later…superb Longstaff (having a canny game) made a great tackle, ASM a superb cool left footed pass across to Wilson who was never going to miss from eight yards out.

On 64 minutes finally a yellow card, Tarkowski punished for a desperate foul on Callum Wilson.

Then a goal out of nowhere for Burnley, a low ball from the left (ASM maybe could have done better defensively) and Cornet’s first effort well saved by Dubravka, but making sure with his second effort.

Eddie Howe then reacting by replacing ASM with Chris Wood with just under 20 minutes to go. Both ASM and WOod booed by the home fans!

Then 12 minutes to go and Burnley fans getting well excited as news reaches of Brentford equalising against Leeds with 12 minutes left, meaning the Clarets would only need a draw to stay up. Only seconds later and a low cross from the left seeing Barnes fail from only four yards out, just past the post!

Ten minutes to go and with Dubravka stranded, Targett heading off the line!!

Burnley getting corner after corner as the remaining ten minutes count down.

A rare break seeing Callum Wilson with a glimpse of his hat-trick, only for his shot to be deflected straight to Nick Pope.

Five minutes to go and Burnley getting lucky as another break for Newcastle saw Wilson play in Bruno on the left, only for the Brazilian to slip at a crucial time.

Back down the other end and a left wing cross seeing Cornet’s header from eight yards well saved by a well positioned Dubravka.

Moving into four minutes of added time, the aerial bombardment increased further from the home side.

A mad scramble then saw Cornet and Barnes denied, only for one of those delayed offsides to be signalled by the linesman.

Final added minute for Burnley then seeing news from Brentford that Leeds had taken a 2-1 lead.

Only seconds later the referee at Turf Moor blowing his whistle and thus calling time on Burnley in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe ends the season on an NUFC high and sends his old club down.

Final 2021/22 Premier League table:

Brighton coming back though to win 3-1 at home to West Ham, denying Newcastle a top half finish. Eddie Howe and his players having to settle for eleventh.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Burnley 1 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 22 May 4pm

Goals:

Burnley:

Cornet 69

Newcastle:

Wilson 20 (Pen), 60

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 51% (40%) Newcastle 49% (60%)

Total shots were Burnley 12 (2) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Burnley 5 (1) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Burnley 8 (1) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Murphy 11), Saint-Maximin (Wood 72), Almiron (Ritchie 89), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Dummett, Fernandez, Krafth, Gayle

