Bruno Guimaraes wins player of the month award with 80 (EIGHTY) per cent of vote

Since Bruno Guimaraes stepped onto the pitch, he has been a class act.

Only eight Premier League starts so far but the Brazilian has been NUFC’s man of the match in all but one or two of them.

Bruno Guimaraes was one of four nominations for the Newcastle United Player of the Month for April.

With fans voting on the four nominations and the Geordie defender getting an astonishing eighty per cent of the votes cast.

Bruno Guimaraes lifting the April award as he helped NUFC to wins over Norwich, Leicester, Wolves and Crystal Palace, plus starting and having been NUFC’s top outfield player in the 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.

(Bruno Guimaraes is also one of the nominations for the Premier League player of the month, go HERE to help him win that accolade)

Newcastle United official announcement – 7 May 2022:

Bruno Guimarães is the FUN88 Player of the Month for April.

The Brazil international midfielder enjoyed a superb month after scoring his first goal for his country at the end of March, as he helped Newcastle United to win four of their six matches.

He scored three times – a double against Leicester City and a glorious chip at Norwich – and claimed an assist for Miguel Almirón’s winner against Crystal Palace, with his form also seeing him nominated for the Premier League’s EA Sports Player of the Month. Voting for that award is still open here.

For the club’s FUN88 Player of the Month award, Guimarães got an astonishing 80 per cent of the supporters’ vote.

Emil Krafth was the runner-up with 10 per cent of the vote, with Joelinton and Matt Targett in third and fourth place respectively.

Guimarães said: “Thank you, Newcastle fans. Thank you for voting for me.

“I’m so happy here. We are together. Come on Toon!”.

