Bruno Guimaraes – One of thirteen Premier League stars called up by Brazil

Bruno Guimaraes has been named in the latest Brazil squad.

The Newcastle United star set to potentially feature in three games in June.

Newcastle play their final match of the Premier League season on Sunday 22 May and only 11 days later Bruno Guimaraes and his international teammates will play away against South Korea.

Further matches then follow in Tokyo (against Japan) and Melbourne (against Argentina).

It is set to be a busy summer / year / season because the Premier League season starts earlier (the weekend of Saturday 6 August) than usual, due to the World Cup finals in Qatar only three months later.

With Newcastle United surely getting the squad back together by the start of July at the latest, the likes of Bruno Guimaraes are set for a minimal summer break from football.

Showing the growing number of Brazilian players playing in the Premier League, Bruno Guimaraes is one of thirteen currently playing for English top tier clubs.

No place for Joelinton but these are the other 12 PL players as well as Bruno G who have been called into this June 2022 squad – Alisson, Ederson, Alex Telles, Thiago Silva, Gabriel, Fabinho, Fred, Coutinho, Jesus, Martinelli, Raphina and Richarlison.

Newcastle United official announcement – 11 May 2022:

‘Bruno Guimaraes has been called up to the Brazil squad for their hat-trick of upcoming friendlies against South Korea, Japan and Argentina.

Tite’s side are due to play three games next month as they continue their preparations for this winter’s World Cup finals in Qatar – a tournament the Seleção are among the favourites to win.

And Newcastle United midfielder Guimarães has again been named in his country’s squad for June’s fixtures, with a trip to Seoul’s World Cup Stadium to face South Korea first up on Thursday, 2nd June (kick-off 9pm BST).

On Monday, 6th June, the Magpies schemer could line up against Japan at Tokyo’s National Stadium, with kick-off in that game set for 8:20pm BST.

And they round off their summer friendly schedule with a trip to Australia, where they will face their old rivals Argentina at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, 11th June (kick-off 9pm BST).

Guimarães – who has been nominated for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month for April in recognition of his fine displays for United – has six caps to his name for Brazil. His first and, to date, only goal for his nation came in their last outing – a 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over Bolivia.

The 24-year-old has also made six appearances for Brazil’s Olympic team, winning a gold medal at the summer 2020 games.‘

With these June 2022 get togethers likely to be key to the final squads for the World Cup finals in Qatar, no doubt the likes of Kieran Trippier will be hoping to be involved with England, they have four Nations League matches to play in the first two weeks of June.

