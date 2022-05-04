Opinion

Bruno Guimaraes crushing the prejudices and hatred for Newcastle – ‘It’s a…Geordie!’

When Bruno Guimaraes signed for Newcastle United, fair to say there were a few raised eyebrows.

One of the most in-form midfielders in Europe, a current Brazil international, moving into the key part of his playing career as a 24 year old wanting to experience success both in club and international football.

Yet choosing Newcastle United.

I think it more than acceptable for people to be surprised that Bruno Guimaraes had agreed to join a relegation threatened club in mid-season.

However, it also brought out the usual prejudices and hatred from so many of the usual suspects, when it came to the signing of such a promising player.

In the words of Gabby Agbonlahor ‘Let’s be honest, players don’t want to live in Newcastle.’

This was of course before the January 2022 transfer window and just part of an ongoing embarrassing anti-Newcastle / Newcastle United theme from the feeble player turned Talksport pundit.

Particularly embarrassing when it came from somebody who had grown up in Birmingham and stayed at Aston Villa for his entire career. To have somebody like him, with his background / life experience, putting down our club and region, was simply comical.

With Bruno Guimaraes, the heads are spinning, trolls such as Agbonlahor and his ilk simply haven’t got anything to say. Instead, just silently praying that everything goes wrong for both our club and Bruno G.

Somebody who is well on his way to being one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and beyond, who is set to be playing for Brazil in the World Cup finals later this year, who chose Newcastle United AND is absolutely loving it!

What a superstar Bruno Guimaraes has proved to be on and off the pitch since his arrival, it is patently obvious that he loves the fans just as much as they love him. What’s more, he is loving living here, as well as his partner, Bruno’s parents also choosing to come and live on Tyneside to enjoy their son’s career close up.

At the weekend, another piece of the Bruno Guimaraes happy scenario came to pass, Bruno G and his partner Ana Lidia Martins hosting a big gender reveal party at their Tyneside home. The couple joined by family and friends, friends which including some of his new teammates, the likes of Joelinton and Federico Fernandez.

Bruno Guimaraes and his girlfriend revealing that it is going to be a…Geordie! Their first born will be a boy called Matteo they revealed, with the club congratulating the couple.

Translated, the Bruno Guimaraes Twitter quotes declaring:

“Fulfilling our biggest dream, in the most beautiful and exciting way it could be!

“How much love and how much Divine Light you’ve brought!!!

“Son, our love, our promise! You are already so loved, if you only knew how much we have turned the world around for you here! Thank you for choosing us!”

Honestly, you wish him and his family all the happiness in the world.

A talented player who saw beyond the initial relegation threat, who saw a Newcastle United that could be so much better than that.

The way he has gone about his job, on and off the pitch, has been beyond reproach, a player who has put a smile on all our faces.

At least by calling their son Matteo when he arrives, Bruno Guimaraes have ensured that in five years or so when he starts school on Tyneside, their first born won’t be just one of many taking notice whenever the teacher calls out ‘Bruno’ during school time.

