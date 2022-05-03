Opinion

BBC Sport comments from neutrals – Significant on Newcastle United after Liverpool match

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle’s defeat to Liverpool.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans have come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’!

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals are usually just overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters. As well as regular claims of how Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce actually hadn’t been all that bad at / for Newcastle United…

Quite amazing how repeatedly so many fans of so many other clubs are interested in Newcastle United AND are bothered enough to go to the effort of leaving such lovely endearing messages.

On this occasion though, except for the odd one trolling, it isn’t comment after comment abusing Newcastle fans and our club, with the new ownership mentioned time after time.

Instead, there are a fair few compliments for Newcastle United and a recognition of the overwhelming factors that have turned things around…Eddie Howe especially.

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, although plenty of Liverpool fans and odd Newcastle fan also contributing, tells you all you need to know about a distinct change of mood, even if it only proves temporary…

‘Come on Liverpool!!! From a gooner. Let’s stop those oil funded mancs.’

‘Biggest names rested, strong performance against a determined Newcastle side. Well played Liverpool, everyone pulled their weight today and there was no room for error. Proud of the Redmen! YNWA.’

‘Chelsea fan here. Good luck Liverpool in beating the financial rather than footballing team of Man City to the title…’

‘I am a Chelsea fan as well but surely we shouldn’t be saying this due to the money we’ve spent over the past 20 years.’

‘Should have won by more, but credit to Newcastle for making it tough.’

‘Pretty good indication of where we are. So much better but lots to do. No shame in losing to one of the best teams in the world who deserved the points. The old Newcastle would have been hammered most likely. Howe though has us doing things much better. Most of us are realistic on this and City game, but good to see some spirit at last in the team.’

‘Good match, exciting. Dubravka, although we won, should possibly be motm, otherwise Robbo. Mags definitely on the way back up. Glad that match is over and done, was one of the potential bananaskin ones. Thanks for playing football and not rolling over Newcastle. Attendance also proving this ground should always be considered as a neutral venue for cup competitions.’

‘Must admit, as a Liverpool fan it’s nice to play a team that actually wants to play football.’

‘Credit to Newcastle, they made that a proper game (were you watching Everton?).’

‘What i loved about this game was the manner it was played in. Newcastle were resilient but lacked that ‘spark’ to make a difference whereas Liverpool dominated without exerting themselves, yet both teams seemed to enjoy playing the game, maybe thats whats lacking at Everton, enjoyment? Well played Newcastle Bravo Liverpool.’

‘Neutral. Liverpool did the job and seemed mostly in a kind of cruise control but doubt it was that easy on the pitch. Newcastle fought hard but nowhere near enough quality. Lots of jeers for the ref but he got most decisions right. Several wrong decisions for both teams, these things balance out. Overall a deserved Liverpool win and Newcastle will need to add player quality to their great fans.’

‘As a neutral Saint-Maximin needs to remember that it is a team game.’

‘(Liverpool fan) Bruno Guimaraes is a magical player. Now if you can get more of those signings then you could reach Europe next season.’

‘I was slightly miffed that Liverpool’s scouting team hadn’t registered Bruno.

mixture of both a deep-lying playmaker and box-to-box midfielder. playing from a deeper position and constantly seeks to play quick forward passes, especially accurate long-balls, press-resistant by retaining possession intelligently, energetic, off-the-ball movement, ball carries, ability to beat an opponent etc.’

‘Superb win – Delighted Newcastle are playing well – As a Liverpool fan, always like the Geordie spirit.’

‘Liverpool showing Newcastle the gulf in class between the two squads, but 1-0 is no disgrace. I expect most NUFC fans would have written off this and the game against City. I mean work your baws off and give it a go but nothing likely to be gained. Liverpool had them at arms length. NUFC will be back next season, that’s the main thing and a bit stronger.’

‘Always a good atmosphere when these two big clubs meet.’

‘Forest fan here. Do is all a favour and stop the oil tycoons.’

‘Job done – 3 points. Hard luck Newcastle…..see a lot more of you in the future definitely.’

‘As a Liverpool fan I just want to say that Newcastle are moving in the right direction under Howe. You are no longer mid to bottom table pushovers. You can beat the very top teams on your day. Nice to see. Big test for you lot next season when you start with a clean slate. Let’s see you up there.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1 – Saturday 30 April 12.30pm

Goals:

Liverpool:

Keita 19

Newcastle:

Possession was Liverpool 66% Newcastle 34%

Total shots were Liverpool 24 Newcastle 4

Shots on target were Liverpool 10 Newcastle 2

Corners were Liverpool 6 Newcastle 0

Referee: Andre Marriner

Attendance: 52,281 (Liverpool 3,200)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Murphy 85), Schar (Lascelles 61), Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Shelvey, Willock (Wood 67), Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Longstaff, Gayle, Ritchie, Manquillo

