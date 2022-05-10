Opinion

BBC Sport comments from neutrals – Interesting on Newcastle United after Manchester City match

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle’s defeat to Manchester City.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans have come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’!

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals are usually just overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters. As well as regular claims of how Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce actually hadn’t been all that bad at / for Newcastle United…

Quite amazing how repeatedly so many fans of so many other clubs are interested in Newcastle United AND are bothered enough to go to the effort of leaving such lovely endearing messages.

On this occasion though, except for the odd one trolling, it isn’t comment after comment abusing Newcastle fans and our club, with the new ownership mentioned time after time.

Instead, more of a negative commentary on how poor the Newcastle United side was / is, alongside the overwhelming argument of who is best, Manchester City or Liverpool, plus which of the two clubs neutrals hate the most and don’t want to win anything.

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, although aome Manchester City fans and the odd Newcastle fan also contributing…

‘Walking down Ashton ‘New Rd after the game Geordies were wishing us good luck for the title after getting beat 5-0. Great supporters and they don’t like Liverpool.’

‘I think its fair to say Newcastle are no Real Madrid.’

‘They are not even Real Madrid C.’

‘Well done City, almost the whole country is rooting for you in the title race.’

‘I doubt the whole country are fans of some Middle Eastern regime.’

‘Anyone but Liverpool!’

‘City were very angry today and it showed. Poor Newcastle had to be at the end of that anger.’

‘I’m a proud Liverpool armchair fan so wat and ur point is lol mind u I have been to a Liverpool game once.’

‘A good yardstick for the Newcastle owners, staff and players to see where they sit right now…Meanwhile Eddie Howe has an early announcement as to his teams 3 pre-season friendlies 2022/23..They will be Hull KR, Wigan warriors and St Helens.’

‘As a Newcastle fan, I accept this hammering as a necessary result to stop Liverpool winning the title.’

‘You’re used to accepting these kind of results nothing new there.’

‘Newcastle will be competing with city in a few years.’

‘The best team spends the most money.’

‘Spending pots of cash has only become “cheating” since Liverpool and Man Utd were getting outspent. It was all fine and dandy when those two were blowing everyone out of the water. Most of us absolutely love the crying, mostly from Liverpool it has to be said.’

‘Sadly, you don’t win the European Cup beating a beached Newcastle.’

‘Newcastle have been a form team in 2022 and gave Liverpool a real scare recently, so I consider our 5-0 victory over them a superb rejoinder after the disappointment in Madrid. I saw us having a hangover and losing today. Luckily the players did us proud.’

‘Pep reckons the whole country supports Liverpool. I can tell him that take away the Liverpool fans, nine out of ten people support City over Liverpool. Most of them would support any team over Liverpool.’

‘Delusional. Newcastle are third rate championship calibre. 5-0 isn’t a win, its an embarrassment.’

‘What a great day for English football, with Abu Dhabi thrashing Saudi Arabia. Now on to Qatar!’

‘Jackie Milburn, Alan Shearer, Kevin Keegan, The Blaydon Races, Bigg Market, The Fog on The Tyne,….your boys took a hell of a beating!’

‘Can’t get too hacked off with that. 3-0 would have probably been a fairer result but a huge difference in class between the teams. Newcastle need a new keeper. Henderson from Man U would fit the bill. Also need at least 4 or 5 top quality players before next season. Good news is Liverpool won’t win it now.’

‘Lascelles returns and suddenly NUFC can’t track or mark a single player… no coincidence!!! time for him to move on!’

