Opinion

Aston Villa signings prove Newcastle United not as big as media thought they were?

In recent days, a lot of talk about how Aston Villa have supposedly beaten Newcastle United to the signatures of a couple of players.

Players that have been linked to Newcastle in the past, namely Boubacar Kamara and Diego Carlos (see above), now ending up at Aston Villa.

I assume that when the summer transfer window actually opens on 10th June, several other clubs will ‘beat’ Newcastle United to the punch.

Certainly judging by the twitter reaction, this will apparently demonstrate that we are not as big a club as the press indicated we were.

That we can still not attract the top players who choose to go to ‘bigger’ clubs.

This has also been echoed by a number of Newcastle United followers, who see a window that has not officially opened yet, as imploding before the end of May.

Please can we do a reality check .

The fact that we are subject to some really barmy speculation at this stage, is terrific.

It has been 14 years of not even being in the conversation.

Now the new owners have done a terrific job and financed a January window as good as any in Premier League history and backed the manager 100%.

The guy (Technical Director – Dan Ashworth) who put together Brighton, who are a Premier League striker away from being top six, will shortly start work.

Newcastle United are in the best shape for a generation at owner, manager, crowd and finance level.

I trust the entire package to do the best for the club, that has never happened before.

At the end of this summer 2022 window, we’ll have a Newcastle United squad that will demonstrate how big a club we are, by performance and a top six finish.

You do not achieve that on twitter.

