News

As a Newcastle United fan – Congratulations to Sunderland on their latest Trafalgar Square triumph

As a Newcastle United fan I have to admit it, really jealous of Sunderland supporters.

It kills me to say it but green (not green and white…) with envy.

Yes, for the fourth time in four years, Sunderland have won the Trafalgar Square trophy.

Friday night saw a stunning latest triumph, as the Mackems descended in their thousands on the centre of London, really showing up the Newcastle United fanbase.

A Newcastle United fanbase who can only look on with total envy, that one day we might qualify to play in the Checkatrade Cup, or the lower league play-off finals.

So far, to our eternal shame, the Newcastle United first team has never been able to play in the elite Checkatrade, only an NUFC schoolkid eleven having had that honour, including having played the Sunderland first team one time.

The third tier of English football is also a massive unknown for Newcastle United fans, who have never had the pleasure of following their side at such a level.

If we ever do reach that third tier, our Mackem friends would be able to give us directions, having become an established club at that level.

The images beamed around the world from Trafalgar Square on Friday night have allowed Sunderland fans to have a rare moment in the spotlight, before they scuttle back to Wearside.

To have ‘taken’ Trafalgar Square four times within the past four years is truly an unparalleled record of success that is likely never to be matched.

The 2018/19 season actually saw Sunderland fans pull off a previously unheard of Trafalgar Square double, taking it twice in a matter of a couple of months, ahead of losing in both the Checkatrade final AND League One play-off final.

Now we have this May 2022 Trafalgar Square triumph before Sunderland hopefully sentence themselves to a fifth consecutive third tier season by losing to Wycombe.

March 2021 saw that other very recent Trafalgar Square triumph, before going on to beat the then mighty League Two club Tranmere Rovers at Wembley. Happily, those two ‘triumphs’ were celebrated at a distance, as zero Mackems were allowed at Trafalgar Square or inside Wembley due to Covid restrictions.

As Newcastle United fans, Sunderland supporters will be very much in our thoughts today, no doubt some mighty hangovers amongst the red and white masses as they recover from celebrating after their latest Trafalgar Square victory.

