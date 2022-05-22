Opinion

Arsenal fans comments before AND after losing to Newcastle United – VERY different

Arsenal fans had a lot to say before facing Newcastle United.

I was interested / amused to see many of those comments (see below) from the Arsenal fans, so sure that a win at St James Park was a certainty.

Such confidence (arrogance???) as they put Newcastle United down with some pretty scathing insults.

Well, after ‘garbage’ Newcastle United absolutely dominated the Gunners and won 2-0 (should have been 4-0 or 5-0), a ‘slightly(!!!!)’ different tone from the Arsenal fans (also see below).

As some of them also mention, interesting to see now in what direction the two clubs head next season…

Arsenal fans commenting via their Arsenal Mania message board before AND after Newcastle’s dominant performance and 2-0 victory:

PRE-MATCH

‘If we can’t beat this garbage then we get what we deserve.’

‘I don’t think we’ll even have to play well to win. Another scrappy 2-1 win. Newcastle just don’t have tools to hurt us.

More worried about Everton needing a result on the final day.’

‘If we can’t beat Newcastle and Everton then we don’t deserve to be playing in the CL.’

‘I can’t see us not winning against Newcastle. Our defence will be patchy but their midfield will likely be just as bad and that’s a key battle I’d expect us to win.’

‘They have Burn, Schar, Jon Joe Shelvey, Willock who has done nothing this season, Almiron who blows hot and cold (mostly cold) and St Maximum who reminds me of Pepe.

‘If we can’t beat Newcastle while we are desperately fighting for CL then we don’t deserve it.’

‘Absolute banker of a win, Newcastle have done their hard work, they’ll be thinking of the beaches by now.’

‘Buzzing for the away fans if we get the W. Monday nights in Newcastle are massive.’

‘Awful new owners, just Scum United FC.’

POST-MATCH

‘One thing I will say, in fairness to Newcastle, last night showed it, and other times when they’ve been doing well showed it, is that they can turn St James Park into a cauldron that makes even poorer players perform above themselves.

The Emirates scare nobody.. ever.’

‘Bruno Guimaraes bossed our midfield like he’s been in the Prem for the entirety of his career. A CL level player gone to Newcastle ffs. Could have saved our season if Arteta wasn’t in love with Elneny and Xhaka.’

‘When will the Butcher of Yemen get sanctioned like Roman? Enjoy the blood money titles while you can. No offense to loyal fans but you guys made a deal with devil one day the bill will come due ask Chelsea fans. Great performance your team deserved it, but we are glorified mid table team so don’t get too excited.’

‘Xhaka is an underrated player, while Elneny always gives 100%…but neither bring what Partey brings to our team, tbh.

If he didn’t get injured, we would have had 4th confirmed by now (needed the fullbacks fit too)

He’s the only play we have, that can match someone like Joelinton.’

‘Lol newcastle since howe appointment —- 41 pts. Arsenal have 46 in that same time. Arteta spend another 150 m and maybe we can stay 3-6 pts clear of newcastle for atleast another season… maybe… but 2 seasons and they ahead of us.’

‘Dan Burn was immense, just one stray pass I saw. Would love to see stats on his tackling and clearances in that game . Reminds me of Adams.’

‘Burns a donkey.’

‘So which of the Arab states haven’t got a football club yet?

Obviously UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are all taken so is it time to start twerking for Bahrain or Kuwait?’

‘As soon as I heard the Newcastle fans I knew we would not win. This team is easily shook by opposition fans instead of thriving on it.’

‘Be happy with EL, next year Newcastle and united will kick us out of the top 6. We messed up the Jan window and finished 5th, if the summer window is not utilized correctly then it will be another Mikel Arteta 8 next year.

I don’t understand why this board, staff, and players have no ambition. The way we turned up for the game yesterday, Newcastle had more desire to finish higher.’

‘Bruno Guimaraes fearless with the ball, taking responsibility and imposing himself on the game.

Why doesn’t my midfielders look like that?’

‘Well played Newcastle tonight, you absolutely hammered us out there.

I am convinced you were trying to stop us getting into the CL to be able to trump us to players. That’s motivation enough for me.’

‘Anger aside, we just got proper bullied out there sadly…Our young attack just wanted nothing to do with the likes of Burn and Joelinton.’

‘Speaking of Newcastle might put some money on them to finish above us as well.

Conference League 2023/24 here we come.’

