Arsenal fans comments ahead of facing Newcastle United – Interesting…and amusing

Arsenal fans are now panicking that they may throw away a Champions League place that looked all but a certainty not so long ago.

Hammered by Spurs in midweek, if only the Gunners had won that game they would already be mathematically certain of top four.

Instead, Arsenal fans see their team now almost certainly having to win both of their last two games, as Tottenham face long ago relegated Norwich in their final match.

I was interested / amused to see many of these comments below from Arsenal fans, so sure that a win at St James Park is a certainty, with many believing Everton at home will be far tougher.

I don’t claim that Newcastle will definitely win BUT seen as NUFC have picked up more points in 2022 than the Gunners AND Eddie Howe has only lost at home to Man City and Liverpool in the Premier League, you have to ‘admire’ the sheet confidence (arrogance…).

Arsenal fans commenting via their Arsenal Mania message board:

‘If we can’t beat this garbage then we get what we deserve.’

‘I don’t think we’ll even have to play well to win. Another scrappy 2-1 win. Newcastle just don’t have tools to hurt us.

More worried about Everton needing a result on the final day.’

‘If we can’t beat Newcastle and Everton then we don’t deserve to be playing in the CL.’

‘I would be confident without the changes in defence but it’s likely to be significant changes in personal and positions they play. Think we will concede so forwards are going to need to be clinical, no bottling of chances created.’

‘Willock, Hayden, Lewis, Shelvey and Fernandez all out, while Fraser faces a late fitness test. Add this to Tripper and Wilson out long term and we’re getting all the luck ahead of this fixture.’

‘Trippier and Wilson are not out long term. They are both in contention to start against us.’

‘That’s not a bad thing. You’d want two players who’ve only played 20 minutes in the last 4 months starting against you.’

‘Newcastle actually have a decent record at St James Park this season tbf. Only teams they’ve lost to are City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs.’

‘They have Burn, Schar, Jon Joe Shelvey, Willock who has done nothing this season, Almiron who blows hot and cold (mostly cold) and St Maximum who reminds me of Pepe.

‘If we can’t beat Newcastle while we are desperately fighting for CL then we don’t deserve it.

Time for these big time Charlie’s at our club to stand up and be counted. They will be crying looking moves in a year or two because they want to play CL football.’

‘I can’t see us not winning against Newcastle. Our defence will be patchy but their midfield will likely be just as bad and that’s a key battle I’d expect us to win.’

‘I really really fear this game.. I know Newcastle won’t approach this game the way Tottenham did but its still their last home game of the season and on a Monday night ffs.’

‘Absolute banker of a win, Newcastle have done their hard work, they’ll be thinking of the beaches by now.’

‘Honestly though…who would have thought Elneny v Joelinton would be a box office midfield clash, at the start of the season?

Football is mad sometimes, you can’t help but love it.’

‘Let’s be honest… if we can’t beat this lot we don’t deserve top 4.’

‘Flags on seats and passion at St James? Meh, we put flags on seats and had passion in the champions league semi v united all them years ago and then with 8 minutes gone Kieran Gibbs slipped and cost us a goal. Dreams shattered.’

‘Buzzing for the away fans if we get the W. Monday nights in Newcastle are massive.’

‘If you think Everton stand a chance at the Emirates then you’re kidding yourself.

Tonight is do or die. We win this game then CL is in the bag.’

‘Do Newcastle still put the away fans, in the highest stand in their stadium?

Add that to their awful new owners, just Scum United FC.’

‘They are the richest team in the world now, about to go into a summer of huge/dirty spending and it’s their last home game (at night nonetheless)

Of course their players and fans will be up for this, how could they not be. lol.

Our players just have to not let the atmosphere beat them, get through that and we should be fine…but this will be a battle.’

‘I haven’t seen any Newcastle fan calling their team rubbish since the new year…in fact, most seem up for this one.’

‘We need to test their goalkeeper early but we also don’t need to over commit and leave spaces for the likes of ASM to force us to make last ditch tackles that lead to early bookings.’

