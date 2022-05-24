Opinion

Are these the Newcastle United players to keep? Should they stay, or should they go…

After Isaac Hayden’s classy message on Monday seemingly telling us that he will be moving on, Eddie Howe will soon be informing other Newcastle United players and their agents that it is time for them to be looking for pastures new.

The likes of Jeff Hendrick and Ciaran Clark will have known for months that they had already played their last games for Newcastle United (Ciaran Clark wasn’t as bad as some would have you believe and I wish him luck).

Similarly Federico Fernandez, who never ever let us down but has had a woeful time with injuries.

Jamal Lewis is a player who I believe Newcastle will definitely move, probably initially on loan and we are going to have to accept a hefty deficit on the £15m we paid Norwich City.

Elliot Anderson and Matty Longstaff both had excellent loan spells in the second half of last season at Bristol Rovers and Mansfield Town respectively, these lads are definitely worth persevering with (there has never been any question of Anderson being allowed to leave permanently). I am sure Newcastle’s aim will be to secure them loan deals in the Championship in 2022/23 (definitely not at Sunderland though, because they are Tyneside lads and it would be detrimental to their progression as footballers and people).

Jacob Murphy is one of the Newcastle United players I would be looking to cash in on this summer. He signed a new contract under Ashley / Bruce but is now behind Ryan Fraser, and the recently rejuvenated Miguel Almiron in the St James Park pecking order.

I would like to see Sean Longstaff sign the new contract he is to be offered. He is another home grown player and we haven’t got too many of them. Jonjo Shelvey will still be at the club next season too.

Javi Manquillo has done well but I fully expect him to be moving on, probably back to his homeland. Emil Krafth on the other hand has turned his fortunes around and will be staying put on Tyneside as Kieran Trippier’s back up man.

Eddie Howe is going to be in the market for a top class central defender. Fabian Schar and Big Dan Burn are already blue chip players and I think that Jamaal Lascelles is also seen as an integral part at St James Park by the manager and the hierarchy, so won’t be going anywhere.

Karl Darlow and Freddie Woodman should both be permanently moved on and will command decent transfer fees. I would like to thank Karl who has been a good servant over the past eight years.

Dwight Gayle is another who has never let Newcastle down since being snapped up by Rafa to spearhead our Championship challenge in 2016. Now is the time for a permanent parting of the ways and I sincerely wish him all the best.

Finally, I would love to see Matt Targett become Eddie’s first permanent signing of the summer. Apart from being very good at his job, he has been the epitome of everything that has been happy and joyful at our club since January.

HTL

