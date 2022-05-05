Opinion

Allan Saint-Maximin lights the fuse with Sadio Mane comments in new interview

Allan Saint-Maximin continues to be a hot topic of conversation.

Newcastle United fans now able to look forward to next season in the Premier League and debate ASM’s place in the team, or indeed not still in the team / club.

Allan Saint-Maximin has always been an up and down player, which isn’t unusual with flair players.

However, the fact he has hit a mainly down period, at the exact same time that Newcastle United have been on a major up with Eddie Howe (a remarkable run of 10 wins in 14 PL matches to ensure safety), has understandably made it a more ‘interesting’ discussion.

Allan Saint-Maximin has decided at this point to light the fuse yet again, with comments in a new interview that will just further explode the debate to a whole new level. ASM even including Sadio Mane in his comments, for extra spice.

The interview is in the new issue of French publication So Foot, which comes out today, with the French media company releasing some quotes in advance to promote the Allan Saint-Maximin feature.

So Foot declaring…’If we had to remember only one thing (about Allan Saint-Maximin)…it is undoubtedly his self-confidence.’

They quote Allan Saint-Maximin saying:

“Those who have played with me know very well that in terms of pure quality, I have nothing to envy from Sadio Mane.”

“The day when I have a player capable of finishing the actions (assists), I will have seasons with 10-15 assists, and I will change opinions in the people’s heads.”

“Doing things that make an impression, changing the rules, that’s the goal. Like what Michael Jordan managed to do. Jordan, he changed some people’s lives, he gave people work, and that’s the beauty of it.”

As with all Allan Saint-Maximin debates, there isn’t a 100% correct final answer, that is why the discussion is never ending…

Here is a table from the Other 14, who specialise in stats on clubs and players who aren’t the ‘big six’ clubs and players in the Premier League.

So, outside those playing for the self-appointed six elite clubs, Allan Saint-Maximin has created more chances for teammates than any other player, plus ASM has missed a few games, only starting 28 of the 35 so far.

I have seen some people wanting to believe that ASM is just specifically talking about Chris Wood when he says ‘The day when I have a player capable of finishing the actions (assists), I will have seasons with 10-15 assists…’

However, Allan Saint-Maximin and Chris Wood have only started eight Premier League games together and to be honest, I can’t remember very many at all chances, where ASM has passed to Wood for a chance on goal.

I think that instead ASM is talking generally about the Newcastle players he passes to with potential assists, only to find the chances aren’t converted.

Which is kind of backed up by the following…

This is the up to date list of Newcastle United direct goal involvements in the Premier League 2021/22:

9 Allan Saint-Maximin (5 goals and 4 assists)

6 Callum Wilson (6 goals and 0 assists)

5 Bruno Guimaraes (4 goals and 1 assist)

5 Ryan Fraser (2 goals and 3 assists)

5 Joelinton (4 goals and 1 assist)

4 Fabian Schar (2 goals and 2 assists)

3 Javier Manquillo (1 goal and 2 assists)

3 Jonjo Shelvey (2 goals and 1 assist)

3 Jacob Murphy (1 goal and 2 assists)

Kieran Trippier (2 goals and 0 assists)

2 Chris Wood (2 goals and 0 assists)

2 Joe Willock (2 goals and 0 assists)

2 Matt Ritchie (0 goals and 2 assists)

2 Sean Longstaff (1 goal and 1 assist)

1 Dan Burn (assist), Emil Krafth (assist), Miguel Almiron (goal) Jamaal Lascelles (goal), Isaac Hayden (goal), Jeff Hendrick (goal), Ciaran Clark (assist)

I think the bottom line is that two things need to happen.

Newcastle United desperately need to improve the attacking threat and quality of attacking players, with hopefully the transfer window this summer helping significantly.

Allan Saint-Maximin also needs to significantly increase his own contribution, certainly when it comes to consistency.

In his last two seasons in France, ASM got 10 direct goal involvements (3 goals, 7 assists) in Ligue 1 in 2017/18, then 9 (6 goals and 3 assists) in 2018/19.

Then at Newcastle United the last two seasons have been 7 both times, each season with 3 goals and 4 assists. Now this season it is his best in the Premier League so far but still only 9 (5 goals, 4 assists).

Until we see the full interview / quotes then we won’t know the exact context of when Allan Saint-Maximin is talking about Sadio Mane. However, that single quote is still embarrassing on its own.

We all know that Sadio Mane plays for a top quality team but for ASM to start comparing himself to the Liverpool striker is embarrassing. Yes, Allan Saint-Maximin might well be capable of matching Mane’s achievements BUT until he does, the simple fact is these past three seasons in Premier League football, ASM has 23 direct goal involvements (11 goals, 12 assists) compared to 59 for Sadio Mane (43 goals, 16 assists).

Only once you have the achievements behind you, should you be starting any kind of debate like this, if at all.

Allan Saint-Maximin is now 25 and after three seasons in the Premier League and the best ever team set to be around him (assuming ASM is still here…) that he will have ever experienced, when the 2022/23 season kicks off, it will be time for ASM to really deliver.

