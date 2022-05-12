Newsletter

Allan Saint-Maximin charged with two alleged breaches by The FA

2 days ago
The FA have announced on Thursday afternoon that Allan Saint-Maximin has been charged with two alleged breaches.

The charges relate to alleged breaches of  The FA’s kit and regulation rules.

The alleged offences are that Allan Saint-Maximin wore a branded headband in two Premier League games.

Those matches in question the home wins over Wolves and Leicester in April.

The statement from The FA:

‘Allan Saint-Maximin has been charged with two breaches of The FA’s Kit and Advertising Regulations, contrary to FA Regulation B 2.

‘It is alleged that the Newcastle United FC midfielder wore a headband with an established mark or logo of a clothing manufacturer during two Premier League fixtures against Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Leicester City FC on 8 April 2022 and 17 April 2022 respectively.

‘He has until 19 May 2022 to provide a response.’

The rules state that players are permitted to wear headbands during games.

The FA Charge Allan Saint-Maximin 12 May 2022

However, they must match the same colour as their kit, plus they cannot have external branding on them.

Have your say

