Opinion

‘After Mike Ashley and with the new Newcastle United owners – I was wrong thank God!’

Rejoice, we are a Mike Ashley free Premier League team next season, with a bright and exciting new future.

This isn’t what I predicted last year of course and I’m not just talking about the Steve Bruce days.

Even in my overjoyed state due to the Newcastle United takeover, I thought relegation was inevitable, even if it was a price worth paying.

We have defied history.

Well done Eddie Howe and the lads, you have been brilliant.

I must apologise for my doubt and negativity. I still can’t believe how well we have done – yes, get in there!

One thing I never doubted was the future. We are a success story waiting to happen, just enjoy the ride. It will take time and there will be bumps along the way but have no doubt, the forecast is bright to say the least.

I have to agree with club strategy as well, evolution rather than revolution. A team is only as good as its core and the team spirit within that. We are right up there at the moment, though Liverpool and Manchester City was a bit of a reality check.

I used a lot of energy in my quest to get rid of fat boy but it’s a pleasure to be back communicating with our great fans, with only positives to talk about.

That new away strip is great isn’t it? I love the way it stirs up all the jealous hypocrites who tried to block our takeover. Many of whom will be at this year’s World Cup finals enjoying the hospitality.

That strip would look even better for me with Saudi Aramaco or Saudi Golf on the front. I’m surprised our owners haven’t pointed to our previous similar strips, maybe they feel they don’t need to.

Who cares what others think anyway.

It’s about us from now on, United we stand.

