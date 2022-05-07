Opinion

Abramovich officially confirms Chelsea has been sold – Impact on Newcastle United and the ‘big six’

Through the Chelsea website, Abramovich has confirmed (see below) that Chelsea has been sold.

An official statement released in the early hours (around 1am) of Saturday morning, confirming that terms have been agreed with a new ownership group, led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjoerg Wyss.

So, what are the implications for Chelsea, Newcastle United, the ‘Big Six’ and indeed the rest of the Premier League?

Well firstly, it looks like sadly Chelsea are not going to fold and be kicked out of English football, unless they fail when it comes to regulatory approval of this takeover…

Secondly, the media outpouring of over the top sympathy for Chelsea fans has been nauseating. A fanbase that has had two decades of Roman Abramovich buying them around 20 trophies and Abramovich allowed to put in £1.5billion of funding for transfers to buy that success, yet the Premier League allowing all that to happen, until Putin’s war saw the government finally act and sanction Putin’s mates, such as Abramovich.

Reality was, Chelsea fans were never going to go from their Russian sugar daddy to abject poverty and disaster, sadly.

As for the new owners, as well as £2.5billion to buy the club, they claim they are then going to invest another £1.75billion in Chelsea ‘for the benefit of the Club’…

Hmmm. Abramovich of course had his own very personal non-footballing reasons as to why it made sense for him to pour that money into Chelsea, BUT as for the soon to be new owners, quite clearly they are only doing this so as to some time in the future they will hope to make a big profit on their investment. Where that eventual hoped for profit will come from, is surely not going to be good news for the Premier League / English Football. More American owners in the game, pushing towards a Super League or whatever other initiative it may be, as they do in American sports (American football etc), where everything is set up with the intention of everybody making as much money as possible with closed leagues (no promotion / relegation).

As for the long suffering Chelsea fans…they have seen this season their club win the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA World Club Cup, they are currently third in the Premier League, were runners up in the League Cup, reached the quarter finals of the Champions League and still have an FA Cup final to look forward to.

I hope that in the future, Newcastle United fans are similarly suffering…

Chelsea Official Statement – 7 May 2022:

‘Chelsea Football Club can confirm that terms have been agreed for a new ownership group, led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjoerg Wyss, to acquire the Club.

Of the total investment being made, £2.5bn will be applied to purchase the shares in the Club and such proceeds will be deposited into a frozen UK bank account with the intention to donate 100% to charitable causes as confirmed by Roman Abramovich. UK Government approval will be required for the proceeds to be transferred from the frozen UK bank account.

In addition, the proposed new owners will commit £1.75bn in further investment for the benefit of the Club. This includes investments in Stamford Bridge, the Academy, the Women’s Team and Kingsmeadow and continued funding for the Chelsea Foundation.

The sale is expected to complete in late May subject to all necessary regulatory approvals. More details will be provided at that time.’

