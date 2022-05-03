Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives taken from Manchester City 5 Newcastle 0

Sunday ended Manchester City 5 Newcastle 0.

United starting quite well but once poor defending and good attacking gave the home side the lead, it was game over.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers / contributors to come up with 3 positives and 3 negatives following the game, this time it is Davey Hat Trick.

POSITIVES

It was Man City, for goodness sake

Hard to find three positives when you get battered…but it was Man City who battered us.

If they aren’t the best team in the world, they are probably the second.

They were hurt from their last result, they knew a win would make them strong favourites for the league, and that’s what they looked like.

We won’t face many teams as good as them, but this was a reality check for a minority, who think we’ll be challenging for the top four next season

Trippier and Wilson back

City had taken their foot off the gas by the time they came on but we looked a bit better going forward when they did.

They were never going to affect the game but it was cheering to see their return.

The Fans

As ever, the Newcastle fans made as much racket as they could, and the players must know they always will.

Still singing after City’s fourth went in.

NEGATIVES

We are miles behind

All of City’s players were better than all of ours.

Even Bruno was completely outclassed in midfield, and that is not a criticism, I like him a lot.

It was men against boys all over the park for the entire 90 minutes. We never came close to laying a glove on them

Gave up

We toiled to no avail for a while but seemed to apply 10% less effort every time City scored.

By the end, City were strolling through us like we weren’t there.

Spoiled for choice

I’m sure every Geordie has a list of players they think we need to replace if we are to improve. I have, and a quick glance at my messages, tells me all my mates have.

On today’s performance, it’s a long list. I like nearly all of our squad, I just think a lot of them aren’t going to help us improve.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 5 Newcastle 0 – Sunday 8 May 4.30pm

Goals:

Man City:

Sterling 19, 90+3, Laporte 38, Rodri 61, Foden 90

Newcastle:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 71% (68%) Newcastle 29% (32%)

Total shots were Man City 21 (10) Newcastle 7 (2)

Shots on target were Man City 9 (5) Newcastle 3 (1)

Corners were Man City 8 (4) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 53,336 (Newcastle 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Trippier 68), Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Almiron (Murphy 80), Wood (Wilson 68)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Schar, Ritchie, Manquillo, Gayle

