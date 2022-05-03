Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Burnley 1 Newcastle 2 on Sunday afternoon

Sunday afternoon’s match ended Burnley 1 Newcastle 2.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

A match where Newcastle United took control and went 2-0 up, then withstood intense pressure to see out an eventual 2-1 away victory.

This time it is Billy Miller:

POSITIVES

The Ending Is The Beginning

This season had the potential to be one of the darkest in our history.

Had the trio of Ashley, Charnley and Bruce remained, I think it would have been.

Instead, it’s ended one of the brightest.

It’s a shame for the season to end as 2022 has seen us in fine form. We’ve won 12, drawn 2 and lost 5 in the second half of this season. All the losses were to the teams that qualified for the Champions League, barring Everton.

Even without investment, we have a squad capable of competing under Howe’s tutelage. However, investment is coming and so next season could be extremely interesting. I look forward to seeing how the rest of 2022 shapes up.

Where There’s A Wilson, There’s A Way

I always maintain that if Callum Wilson could play 30+ games in a season he would be capable of pushing towards 20 goals.

Unfortunately, he’s only managed to get to 30 games or beyond in two of his seven Premier League seasons. He’s one of the most natural goal scorers in the Premier League and I’m so glad he got these two starts at the end of the current campaign.

He reminded us what a beast he can be against Arsenal and could have had a hat-trick that day. He bagged a final day brace today to secure the win. He’s never played in a really good Premier League team.

If he can get stay fit next season and we continue to make the right acquisitions, I think next season could be the one for our number nine.

Another Win And A Mid-table Finish

I touched upon our half season form.

Eddie Howe’s overall win rate is 13 from 27 games (48%). Our former manager won that many games over his last 54 matches (precisely double!).

The last couple of wins have meant that we have finished in a respectable 11th place and will earn a few more million to help balance out FFP. Any prospective signings may find us that little bit more alluring with NUFC finishing the season so strongly and Howe’s impressive early win ratio.

NEGATIVES

Oh no, not Joe

Our player of the season and (previously) most unlikely of fan favourites.

For someone who’s been so regularly available over the last couple of seasons, it’s a huge shame for him to get injured on the last day.

I’m not sure how bad it is and at least he has the summer to get better. However, no footballer wants to pick up an injury at any point of the season and seeing him stretchered off wasn’t nice.

He got the appreciation he deserves though and fingers crossed, it’s not too bad and he can get a full pre-season in.

No Clean Sheet

It’s a shame we couldn’t add to our ever growing collection of clean sheets.

You’re probably bored of the comparisons but we had no clean sheets in the 11 games before Howe arrived and managed eight from his 27 games. Not bad for a bloke who allegedly can’t set up a team to defend.

Had we made it to number nine today then we would have had clean sheets in precisely a third of Howe’s games.

The Relegation Deciders

It’s not nice being the team that officially relegates another side.

It was important though that we went out and did a professional job and that’s precisely what happened.

I don’t take pleasure in being the ones to send a team down but someone’s got to do it. Well done to Burnley for retaining their Premier League status for six seasons on a limited budget. Not the prettiest to watch but you always knew what you’d get from them and they had a couple of very good seasons under Dyche.

I’m sure they’ll be challenging for a return to the Premier League come this time next season.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Burnley 1 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 22 May 4pm

Goals:

Burnley:

Cornet 69

Newcastle:

Wilson 20 (Pen), 60

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 51% (40%) Newcastle 49% (60%)

Total shots were Burnley 12 (2) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Burnley 5 (1) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Burnley 8 (1) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Murphy 11), Saint-Maximin (Wood 72), Almiron (Ritchie 89), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Dummett, Fernandez, Krafth, Gayle

