Opinion

24 years to the day Alan Shearer gets his revenge on Ian Wright – ‘Do you want a cuddle?’

Alan Shearer and Ian Wright were working together on Monday night.

The pair of them in the TV studio watching Newcastle v Arsenal.

The Gunners needing the win that would all but ensure Champions League football next season, whilst the Magpies playing for nothing but pride AND the hope of laying down a marker for next season against one of the ‘big’ six.

After the final whistle, Alan Shearer more than happy to go public with his thoughts via Instagram:

“Ah that was a great evening with the brilliant Ian Wright and (commentator / presenter) Steve Bower.

“It hasn’t been that often that the Toon beat Arsenal eh Wrighty!!!!

“Do you want a hug?

“Do you want a cuddle?”

“I’m only joking I love you really.”

Alan Shearer enjoying the moment, the team he supports completely dominating and beating Arsenal, after a run of eighteen defeats and one victory from the last nineteen times the two clubs had met.

Ian Wright and Alan Shearer now best mates but whilst the NUFC legend was loving this moment, perhaps he didn’t quite realise just how poignant the moment / timing was.

Newcastle United’s 2-0 win was actually exactly 24 years to the day since Alan Shearer arguably came the very closest to winning a trophy with the club he loves and supports.

On 16 May 1998 at Wembley, it was Newcastle v Arsenal, Alan Shearer v Ian Wright.

United actually played pretty well on the day against that season’s league champions, Overmars giving Arsenal a 23rd minute lead but Newcastle competitive. Dabizas heading against the bar, then Alan Shearer himself so unlucky to see a left foot shot come back off the post, whilst he could have also had a penalty for a Tony Adams challenge on him.

Of course the inevitable happened, Newcastle United and Alan Shearer left to rue the chances that had gone begging, as Anelka dealt the killer second goal with 21 minutes remaining.

Alan Shearer left Wembley that day with nothing, whilst Ian Wright picked up an FA Cup winners medal without even breaking sweat, an unused sub on the day.

Now 24 years later, or I suppose to be exact, now 24 years and one day later, Ian Wright and Alan Shearer will be wondering after Monday night, exactly what direction the two clubs that they support are now travelling in?

Interesting to maybe revisit this in another year’s time, the 16 May 2023 will be the 25th anniversary of that 1998 FA Cup final and by then there will be only 12 days remaining until the 2022/23 Premier League season ends on 28 May 2023.

Seven league placings and twenty points currently separate the two clubs, any predictions on how that will look this time next year?

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Arsenal 0 – Monday 16 May 8pm

Goals:

Arsenal:

Newcastle:

White OG 55, Bruno G 85

Possession was Arsenal 49% Newcastle 51%

Total shots were Arsenal 11 Newcastle 16

Shots on target were Arsenal 2 Newcastle 4

Corners were Arsenal 8 Newcastle 12

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 52,274 (Arsenal 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar (Lascelles 49), Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Fraser 77), Almiron (Murphy 76), Wilson (Gayle 90+4))

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Ritchie, Fernandez, Trippier

