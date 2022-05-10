Opinion

10 Things that are making me smile now about Newcastle United

Supporting Newcastle United is never boring.

It can be many things…frustrating, embarrassing, uplifting, depressing, laughable, exciting, worrying…but never boring.

It has been a long wait but these are 10 things that are making me smile now about Newcastle United.

Whenever I hear Mike Ashley mentioned and that feeling when a split second later I remember he has absolutely no hold over us any longer.

Going to the match absolutely desperate for Newcastle United to win, you know, like every other football fan. Rather than in the back of my mind wondering if the only way to get rid of the owner is for the team to lose match after match, the club to crash and burn, so that MA then thinks there is nothing of value left for him to suck the benefits out of.

Never again having to see that lickspittle Lee Charnley insulting our intelligence when doing his master’s bidding.

No longer checking up on the latest Sports Direct financial results, hoping his tat empire crumbles to the point where Ashley would be forced to sell NUFC.

To no longer have to wrestle with my conscience, balancing wanting to go and support my club BUT knowing that if all of us keep going to St James Park, Mike Ashley will never leave.

Able to once again look forward to transfer windows with anticipation of who NUFC might buy, rather than fear of losing the few decent players that we had.

No longer the embarrassment of Manchester United fan Steve Bruce having any connection whatsoever to Newcastle United.

No more reading the journalists covering Newcastle United and with rare exceptions, seeing them scared to criticise Mike Ashley and the shocking way he was running NUFC, due to fear of being banned and in the hope of getting the benefit of a few crumbs from the former owner’s regime.

Walking into St James Park and it now an absolutely SD free zone. Incredible to think just how much you can take something for granted so quickly, after a near decade and a half of it looking so cheap and not such a cheerful eyesore, a bit like one of those temporary tat shops that opens on your local high street for a month in the lead up to Christmas.

Once again able to buy my kids and nieces and nephews official Newcastle United merchandise and benefit our club, rather than ordering from China to avoid any money going to the FCB.

