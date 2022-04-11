News

Wor Flags appeal to Newcastle United fans – Wave the flags, don’t ‘accidentally’ take them home

One of the many positives of the departure of Mike Ashley, has been the return of Wor Flags to matches.

The pre-match flag displays now once again part of the matchday routine.

Following the Wolves match, Wor Flags on Monday have released an official statement (see below) pointing out the obvious (to most of us, anyway…).

Wor Flags via Twitter – 11 April 2022:

‘We’d like to thank everyone who has tried to help in retrieving any flags taken home after the game on Friday.

We don’t want to see anyone banned or abused for doing so, more just politely reminded that they should remain in the stadium for future use.

There may be some fans who turn up with their own flags, we’d hate for people to feel like they couldn’t bring their own.

We’ll be attempting to come up with a system that prevents any future misunderstandings.

To any fans that have taken them home, and it is a very small minority, please bring them back to the next game. They are bought by fans to help create an atmosphere at St James’ Park.

Sharing this far and wide would be greatly appreciated.’

It has been a regular occurrence this season since Wor Flags returned with their displays, to see a number of supporters commenting after each game about having seen other fans walking out of St James Park, with flags that have been paid for by supporters collectively for the benefit of all.

Now Wor Flags asking these Newcastle fans to not ‘accidentally’ in the future walk away with flags that don’t belong to them.

As I say, the Wor Flags have all been produced thanks to thousands of Newcastle United fans coming together with donations to make the displays possible.

To keep all of this going and to produce ever bigger and better displays in the future, then as well as asking fans not to walk away with the existing flags, Wor Flags also need your help with fundraising to buy more flags for future matches.

The Wor Flags donation page explaining:

‘Our displays are made possible by you!

A new era for Newcastle United and Wor Flags are back, putting on the best displays in the country to support the lads in Black and White. None of the displays are possible without YOUR support. Thank you to everyone who has donated and continues to donate!

Howay the lads!’

On behalf of everybody who visits The Mag, we have signed up for a small regular monthly donation to help fund Wor Flags.

If you would like to join us and do a personal individual contribution, then please go HERE, where you can set up a monthly donation or a one-off contribution.

