Wolves fans comments after defeat to Newcastle United – Not happy!

Wolves fans had watched on as their team made it three wins in four games ahead of the trip to St James Park.

Prior to that, six wins and a draw in a run of eight matches, having been followed by three defeats in a row.

An up and down season but one with more ups, Wolves fans would now have seen their team top six, if they had beaten Newcastle United…

So what did the visiting Wolves fans make of what they watched on Friday night?

In general, pretty scathing about their own team and especially their manager, is the answer.

Whilst as for the hosts, Wolves fans overwhelming believing Newcastle to be rubbish, with the exception of Bruno Guimaraes.

A bit of a split on the penalty decision, general agreement that in a perfect world this type of spot-kick isn’t given, BUT acceptance from a decent number that in this era and with rules as they are, it was very much a penalty.

I think Wolves fans clearly frustrated that they have seen their team / club get into a decent position in the Premier League but not having the quality / strength in depth to push on and properly pressure those above.

Wolves fans commenting via their Molineux Mix message board:

‘If we can’t beat dross such as Newcastle, this is where we are.’

‘Bruno guimares is exactly the sort of midfielder we are missing.’

‘We lost to a team containing Matt Target, Dan Burn, Almiron and Joe Linton and on top of that they are managed by the rat-faced c.nt Howe!….no more need be said!!!’

‘Delighted we have been able help NUFC avoid the drop…

If any other clubs would like some help at our expense, please apply in writing to waterloo road, WV1.’

‘Soft pen but was a pen.’

‘It’s tactical cheating to be honest and shouldn’t be allowed. It isn’t like he had no other options he could have played fair and jumped over the keeper, but that’s Chris Wood and modern football unfortunately.’

‘Bruno Guimarães absolutely brilliant player. Will be seen as one of the best in the league in next couple of years I think. Has everything.’

‘I said something similar pre-match, not that I’m claiming it’s a particularly novel or insightful observation; as you say, the lad has everything… he’s the sort of midfielder we need if we’re to progress.’

‘Second best all night. Missing Neves, Jimenez and Podence. Think Europe is gone now.’

‘Newcastle deserved winners, on the basis they were slightly less sh.t than us!!!’

‘Newcastle have been on the up since they broke the bank in the window. Probably a mid-table side at present. And we have been seriously affected by injuries.’

‘Absolutely f.cking woeful.’

‘Well deserved win for Newcastle, didn’t turn up again. Shocking from wolves. At least we’re in the prem next season, but that’s our season done.’

‘Atrocious performance and, I’m sorry to say, atrocious management tonight.

I maintain that it’s a dive (he literally dives over Sa) but it’s probably a penalty.’

‘If you don’t try to score the best you can hope for is 0-0 – Newcastle were atrocious and we still didn’t go for it until we were behind – very disappointing.’

‘The only team not to beat Newcastle in the top 10. Spurs beat them 5 1 and we can barely have a shot on target. Embarrassing.’

‘The writing was on the wall well before we conceded. ASM running in behind 2 or 3 times, tired legs in the middle and we decided to do nothing!’

‘Newcastle dire apart from Bruno Guimaraes. Saint-Maxime is cr.p as well, thought he was good but so wasteful.’

‘It was a complete no show against a team who are as bad as it gets, Newcastle are really poor.

We showed them too much respect which was criminal against such a sh.t team.’

‘Stupid decision by Sa and just clever forward play by Wood.

Let’s put it in perspective – if it had been Raul or Fabio ….. would we be having this discussion about their integrity?’

‘Neves, Jimenez, Podence, Dendoncher, Semedo, all missing from the lineup. At the end Wolves had a very young team on the pitch. Newcastle were physically bigger, stronger, and more mature.’

‘The place was silent up until the pen. There crowd made that pen. But sjp does echo that can make it intimidating. Maybe we should do something at the molineux to keep the noise in the stadium.’

‘Wasn’t particularly loud or intimidating, but I was on the back row so admittedly the sound may struggle to get up that high. Sounded a bit louder when I watched the re run on Sky and couldn’t really hear us too much on Sky either but guess that depends on where Sky put the mics and what they choose to put out.’

‘One of the changes in the game since the 70’s is how much easier it is to get penalties now. The Wood one is pretty much always a penalty these days, though maybe 30 years, would have been rarely given. Some of those types, the one-on-one attacker collides with keeper are really hard to call. The Wood one isn’t. It’s clear as day he drags his foot to create the collision. I dont’ like it, but it’s such a part of the game now. I thought refs had a guideline to consider “who initiated the contact” this season? Well, that’s back in the realms of the totally subjective in most cases.

A couple of years back, they were saying that goals in open play were declining steadily in the Premier League, over time. Which is a problem as it’s what the game is all about. But the number of penalties had increased significantly. It seems that this is how they are compensating for all the marginal offsides that are chalked off, and the dominance of defences at this level. Give cheap penalties to open up the match. No consolation, because even a couple of seasons, Newcastles disallowed goal would have been allowed every time and they would still have won.’

