News

What’s the best (and the worst…) that can happen to Newcastle United this weekend?

Newcastle United and the other six Premier League strugglers are in action this weekend.

As you can see in the list of fixtures below, we have one of those rare weekends where none of the relegation candidates are playing each other.

The unlucky consecutive late single goal defeats to Chelsea and Everton were a reality check that the job isn’t quite done yet.

This is how the Premier League table currently looks ahead of Tottenham v Newcastle and the rest of the weekend’s PL games:

This is the weekend’s schedule of matches including Tottenham v Newcastle:

Saturday 2 April

Liverpool v Watford (12.30pm)

Brighton v Norwich (3pm)

Burnley v Man City (3pm)

Chelsea v Brentford (3pm)

Leeds v Southampton (3pm)

Wolves v Aston Villa (3pm)

Man Utd v Leicester (5.30pm)

Sunday 3 April

West Ham v Everton (2pm)

Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30)

Monday 4 April

Crystal Palace v Arsenal (8pm)

So potentially, every result could be perfect for Newcastle United, where defeats for the other six relegation threatened clubs and victory for NUFC, would leave the bottom end of the Premier League table looking like this after the weekend’s action:

34 points Newcastle United (Played 30)

30 points Brentford (Played 31)

29 points Leeds (Played 31)

25 points Everton (Played 28)

22 points Watford (Played 30)

21 points Burnley (Played 28)

17 points Norwich (Played 30)

With the above scenario, you would surely have to think Newcastle United were pretty much guaranteed safety. Watford 12 points behind and only eight games to play, Burnley 13 points behind with ten matches still to play, whilst Norwich a massive 17 points adrift of NUFC with eight games left for the Canaries.

Eddie Howe and his players would also have the added cushion of another three clubs between them and the drop, including Everton nine points behind with ten matches to play.

However, if everything went wrong this weekend, Newcastle losing at Tottenham and all the others at the bottom winning, we’d have this scenario:

33 points Brentford (Played 31)

32 points Leeds (Played 31)

31 points Newcastle United (Played 30)

28 points Everton (Played 28)

25 points Watford (Played 30)

24 points Burnley (Played 28)

20 points Norwich (Played 30)

A very different look, now with only Everton as the extra cushion and Watford only six points behind Newcastle, but maybe more threateningly, Burnley seven points adrift with two games in hand.

This is the time of year when you tend to start and often get some crazy results, as some of those at the bottom really begin to fight for their Premier League lives.

A prime example is West Brom, exactly five years ago today the Baggies sacked Alan Pardew after eight defeats in a row and only one Premier League win in five months in charge. In a seemingly hopeless position, Darren Moore almost produced a miracle, with six games left he led West Brom to victories over Man Utd, Newcastle and Tottenham, plus draws against Liverpool and Swansea.

Hopefully we won’t see any ‘miracles’ from the bottom six in the remaining seven weeks of this season BUT the quicker Newcastle United reach safety, the better.

No easy games for anybody really and with Watford up against Liverpool and Burnley facing Man City, you would think little chance of a ‘miracle’ for either of those strugglers today.

Leeds maybe the most likely of the other six to win, as Southampton have lost their last three PL matches, including games at home to Newcastle and Watford.

I think reality is that if Newcastle beat Tottenham, then regardless of what happens elsewhere this weekend, NUFC are effectively safe.

I’d settle for that.

