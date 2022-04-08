Opinion

What would be your choice of Newcastle team v Wolves tonight? Vote now

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Wolves on Friday night?

We have put together a list of the 23 players who could potentially be selected for this game from the Newcastle United Premier League squad.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle side looking to bounce back from three defeats in a row, after the away losses against Chelsea, Everton and Tottenham.

After three away games in a row and only one home match in the last seven weeks, the Newcastle United players no doubt looking forward to playing at St James Park again.

Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier are the only two Newcastle United players definitely ruled out of this Newcastle team v Wolves.

Eddie Howe did say though on Thursday that Joe Willock has had an ongoing knee issue but that the club don’t think it is serious. However, the NUFC team boss said they would be monitoring the situation and decide today (Friday) whether he could be included in the matchday squad.

The Newcastle United Head Coach did add that the NUFC squad has been affected in recent weeks by Covid cases and also another mystery illness that had affected a number of players.

Though Eddie Howe didn’t specify who had been affected and said that he just hoped that nobody would be ruled out of this squad to face Wolves.

So what would be your Newcastle team v Wolves on Friday night? Please vote now.

(***Poll now closed – Please go HERE to see the results)

