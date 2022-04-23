Opinion

What would be your choice of Newcastle team v Norwich today? Vote now

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Norwich on Saturday afternoon?

We have put together a list of the 22 players who could potentially be selected for this game from the Newcastle United Premier League squad.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle side looking to make it four Premier League wins in a row, whilst victory this afternoon would definitely take NUFC into the top half, with Brighton not playing until Sunday.

Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier are definitely ruled out of this Newcastle team v Norwich, although Eddie Howe said on Friday morning that he still hopes / expects that the pair will play once again before this current season comes to an end.

Ryan Fraser is the only other Newcastle United player definitely unavailable, further scans on his hamstring injury pointing to it not being a serious problem, but one where it is in the balance whether he plays again before this season ends.

Eddie Howe also indicating that after the same eleven players started on Sunday and Wednesday, he almost certainly will make changes today / rotate squad: ‘We may freshen things up. We’ll look at it on an individual basis but we want players that are 100% fit and ready to give their best again physically. We’ve had a big physical effort so we need to be ready.’

So what would be your Newcastle team v Norwich on Saturday afternoon? Please vote now.

