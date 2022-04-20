Opinion

What would be your choice of Newcastle team v Crystal Palace tonight? Vote now

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Crystal Palace on Wednesday night?

We have put together a list of the 22 players who could potentially be selected for this game from the Newcastle United Premier League squad.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle side looking to make it three Premier League wins in a row, whilst victory tonight would also make it six straight home wins at St James Park.

Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier are definitely ruled out of this Newcastle team v Crystal Palace, although Eddie Howe said in Tuesday morning that he still hopes / expects that the pair will play once again before this current season comes to an end.

Ryan Fraser is the only other Newcastle United player definitely unavailable.

Fraser was forced off with a hamstring injury against Wolves and then missed the Leicester game. Yesterday, Eddie Howe told journalists that the Scottish international was going for further scans this week, as the initial ones were inconclusive.

In better news, the Newcastle United Head Coach did add that the NUFC squad had no new injuries after the win over Leicester.

So what would be your Newcastle team v Crystal Palace on Wednesday night? Please vote now.

***Poll now closed, go HERE to see the results.

