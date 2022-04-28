Opinion

What has Allan Saint-Maximin ever done for us…? New update

Allan Saint-Maximin is still a hot topic of conversation.

Now back in the team and whilst not back to his very best, has shown improvement in his last couple of appearances and hopefully on his way back towards that kind of form he is capable of.

However, another strand on top of that is that with Newcastle United now all but mathematically safe, fans and journalists are now very much talking about the NUFC team for next season and who ideally should be in it.

Who to bring in and just as importantly, who to keep, with Allan Saint-Maximin probably the one under most debate.

What I have found in more recent times, is that Newcastle lose and / or not a great team performance, the default position for so many of a vocal minority of Newcastle United fans, is to go after Allan Saint-Maximin. Which I find absolutely bizarre.

I find it very strange that when looking for scapegoats, such a minority of people immediately turn to the player who tries to make things happen more than any other, who does the difficult think of carrying the ball, of taking players on…of attempting to create and score goals.

This is the up to date list of Newcastle United direct goal involvements in the Premier League 2021/22:

9 Allan Saint-Maximin (5 goals and 4 assists)

6 Callum Wilson (6 goals and 0 assists)

5 Bruno Guimaraes (4 goals and 1 assist)

5 Ryan Fraser (2 goals and 3 assists)

5 Joelinton (4 goals and 1 assist)

4 Fabian Schar (2 goals and 2 assists)

3 Javier Manquillo (1 goal and 2 assists)

3 Jonjo Shelvey (2 goals and 1 assist)

3 Jacob Murphy (1 goal and 2 assists)

2 Chris Wood (2 goals and 0 assists)

2 Joe Willock (2 goals and 0 assists)

2 Matt Ritchie (0 goals and 2 assists)

2 Sean Longstaff (1 goal and 1 assist)

1 Dan Burn (assist), Emil Krafth (assist), Jamaal Lascelles (goal), Isaac Hayden (goal), Jeff Hendrick (goal), Ciaran Clark (assist)

If Allan Saint-Maximin is coming back into form (and I think he is based on the Norwich game in particular) then ASM could even potentially end up as Newcastle’s top goalscorer this season, only needing a couple of goals.

Also, he is not only sure to be top for Newcastle United goal involvements, but Allan Saint-Maximin could even end up with twice as many as any other NUFC player this season, if making his mark in these final four Premier League games, starting with Liverpool.

Where would Newcastle United be this season without Allan Saint-Maximin?

Reality as well, is that ASM has been really unlucky in terms of being out for almost two months, just when Bruno Guimaraes was starting to move towards starting in the team. After little training and almost two months out, I think only now is Allan Saint-Maximin getting back to something like full fitness.

For his detractors, I know they aren’t too keen on things like uncomfortable stats and facts BUT for their benefit here is an updated table from the Other 14, who specialise in stats on clubs and players who aren’t the ‘big six’ clubs and players in the Premier League.

So, outside those playing for the self-appointed six elite clubs, Allan Saint-Maximin has created more chances for teammates than any other player, plus ASM has missed a few games, only starting 27 of the 34 so far.

Yes he hasn’t been at his best since returning to play in recent weeks BUT Allan Saint-Maximin will be key next season, or rather, I should happily say, will be ONE of the key players next season, alongside the likes of Bruno G, Kieran Trippier and others.

The future is bright at Newcastle United and Allan Saint-Maximin will be part of it.

