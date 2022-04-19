Opinion

West Brom fans now want Steve Bruce to go – Amazing comparison with Eddie Howe at Newcastle United

Steve Bruce was appointed at West Brom on 3 February 2022.

This despite having indicated back in October 2021 he was very unlikely to take another management job, after making a total mess of the job at Newcastle United and walking away with a reported £8m pay-off so the new owners could get rid of him and try to save the club from relegation.

The mates (pundits, journalists etc) of Steve Bruce were loving it, saying (along with fans of other Premier League clubs) how hilarious it would be if / when Eddie Howe relegated Newcastle United and Bruce led West Brom into the top tier in place of NUFC.

The former NUFC Head Coach led West Brom to their latest defeat on Monday night, a dismal 4-0 away defeat to Stoke.

Steve Bruce has taken the Baggies from fifth in the table to twelfth, from having to settle for the play-offs to having no chance of the play-offs, with now zero chance of going up with three games remaining.

West Brom fans in despair, since Bruce and his son (and the other Steves) took over at West Brom, the baggies have won only four of their fourteen Championship matches.

In their opening 29 league games (before Bruce), they picked up 45 points at an average of 1.55 points per match, in Bruce’s 14 games it is only 15 points at an average of 1.07 points per match.

Contrast this with Eddie Howe at Newcastle United, he inherited a total mess left by Steve Bruce, who had managed no wins at all and only three points at an average of 0.37 points per game, Graeme Jones then picking up another two points in three games before Howe came in.

Eddie Howe then producing an incredible 32 points from the next 21 PL matches, at an average of 1.52 points per match, form which over a full season would equal 58 points and around sixth to eighth top in the Premier League.

Funnily enough, all the pundits and journalists haven’t had much to say about Eddie Howe / Newcastle comparisons since West Brom actually started playing under Steve Bruce…

West Brom fans commenting via their West Brom Index message board after last night’s Steve Bruce loss 4-0 at Forest:

‘I think it is getting to the point where it is hard to imagine somebody doing a worse job than Bruce.’

‘Quite simple, if it’s announced he’s staying on as manager next season, nobody should renew their season tickets and those who have should ask for a refund.

It’s the only way the club will get the message.’

‘What Bruce has produced is worse than anyone could have imagined.’

‘I am convinced that we would have ended up with more points simply by not changing manager mid-season (again) and the stats back that up.’

‘A couple of stats from Bruce’s reign so far.

We have managed 15 points in 14 games under him. Play that out over a season and you get 49 points- enough to finish between 20th-21st over the last few years (22nd place goes down and sides have gone down with 48 points).

We are basically fractionally above relegation form for a sustained period under him now.

The other thing to note is that his last 3 jobs have resulted in acrimonious ends with Villa fans and Newcastle fans hating him while his spell at Sheff Wed was indifferent and ended with him walking out on them.’

‘Where in any stats over the course of his career, does it suggest Steve Bruce is a good manager?’

‘Those stats are damning considering he was bought in to try and get us promoted.

Yes this squad is horrendously poor and all these problems can’t be laid at Bruce’s door but he’s getting nothing from these players either.

Dross performances, strange team selections, sticking with the old guard who have shown they aren’t up to it.’

‘Everything was wrong about tonight and points to why bruce is not the answer next season. Bruce manages with fear of losing not desire to win, that’s why we see such predictable team selections.’

‘Tonight was an example of 2 clubs going in opposite directions. After Bilic went i said we should look at Cooper. Young, excellent with the England set up and did a great job at Swansea (where he had to sell his best players).

I honestly don’t know what to say about the Albion. Bruce….’

‘What role has his son got at club? Is he the defensive coach?

Or is he just here to keep Daddy company?’

‘Not sure why Alex Bruce gets singled out, none of the coaches or the manager himself seem to be improving anything.

For all we know Alex Bruce might be the best coach out of them all.’

‘Can we rename this thread ‘Steve Bruce – “Manager”?

I feel this colossal sense of irony about this headless chicken.’

‘Steve Bruce – don’t you know that it’s the Cricket season now mate?’

‘Very concerned to hear him wanting to stay for next season.

The club needs to take the decision out of his hands, he is not the answer and this summer is utterly crucial.’

‘If he stays he will be gone by October.’

‘Personally, based on his selections to date, I have nil confidence that he will bomb out the right 4 or 5 players, nor do I have any confidence that he would know where to find the good players to replace them. And as for being able to develop young players, he has shown no ability or inclination to go down this route either since he has been here or at his previous clubs in recent history. He is very conservative and likes to put his trust in experience, because he doesn’t have the ability to coach and improve the skills of players. So, all in all, no reason to believe he is the man to undertake the huge job that needs to be undertaken.’

‘He has to go now. I was on the fence in giving him the chance to rebuild the team but i don’t trust him to do that.’

‘His record has been awful since he’s been here, he stated that he had the players to fight for automatic promotion. Took him six games to get his first win…’

‘Is Steve Bruce even worse than Pardew? I’m thinking so.’

‘I didn’t agree with Bruce’s appointment. But I did not express it as you never know it might have worked.

It hasn’t, so ffff off. And if you had any decency you would resign…’

‘Unforgivable team selection and substitutions tonight.

He should be told tomorrow he won’t be getting next year and feel free to leave now should he wish. It was worth a gamble but instead of a royal flush we got a busted one.’

