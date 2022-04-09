Opinion

We asked Newcastle United fans which 3 Premier League clubs want relegated – Intriguing results

We asked NUFC supporters today: As a Newcastle United fan which 3 Premier League clubs do you want relegated?

The Premier League relegation battle now really hotting up with just six weeks of the season remaining.

Newcastle United taking a huge step towards safety on Friday night, as the win over Wolves took Eddie Howe and his team to 34 points.

Not mathematically safe as yet BUT widespread acceptance across the board, that effectively NUFC are going to be ok.

So who will go down?

Heading into the home straight, there are six Premier League clubs below Newcastle United.

As you can see with how the Premier League table looks on Saturday before the other weekend fixtures:

So the question was, as a Newcastle United fan, which three of these six Premier League clubs would you like to see take the fall?

Just a quick poll as we wanted to publish the results before any of these six Premier League clubs were in action.

This is the relegation battle schedule this weekend:

Everton v Man Utd (12.30pm Saturday)

Watford v Leeds (3pm Saturday)

Brentford v West Ham (2pm Sunday)

Norwich v Burnley (2pm Sunday)

So this is the collective voting from Newcastle fans on which Premier League clubs they want to go down, out of the bottom six, the percentage of NUFC supporters voting for each one (percentages rounded up / down to nearest whole number)

10% Brentford

24% Burnley

98% Everton

30% Leeds

61% Norwich

77% Watford

