Watch Newcastle v Leicester Live TV – The global channel listings for this Sunday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Leicester Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Sunday (2.15pm (UK) kick-off).

Ending a run of nine Premier League games without defeat and six wins in the last seven, Eddie Howe and his Newcastle team then bounced back from defeats against Spurs, Chelsea and Everton, to beat Wolves last Friday night. With Palace at home coming up on Wednesday, this three game run at St James Park giving NUFC a real opportunity to make significant progress towards safety.

Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:

Albania Supersport 7 Digitalb

Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Angola SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Argentina Star+

Aruba RUSH

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky Sport 9/HD, Sky Go

Bahamas RUSH

Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bangladesh Star Sports 3 Asia

Barbados RUSH

Belgium VOOsport World 1

Benin SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 2

Bermuda RUSH

Bhutan Star Sports 3 Asia

Bolivia Star+

Bosnia and Herzegovina SportKlub 3 Serbia, Moja TV

Botswana SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Brazil NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+, GUIGO

British Virgin Islands RUSH

Brunei Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Bulgaria Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2

Burkina Faso SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Burundi SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Cameroon SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Canada DAZN

Cape Verde SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Cayman Islands RUSH

Central African Republic SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 2

Chad SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport GOtv Football

Chile Star+

China QQ Sports Live, Migu, PPTV Sport China

Colombia Star+

Comoros SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Congo SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Congo DR SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Costa Rica Sky HD

Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Croatia Sportklub 3 Croatia

Curacao RUSH

Cyprus Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 4

Czech Republic Premier Sport

Denmark Viaplay Denmark, See

Djibouti SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport GOtv Football

Dominica RUSH

Dominican Republic Sky HD, RUSH

Ecuador Star+

Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT

El Salvador Sky HD

Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Eritrea SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Estonia TV3 Sport

Ethiopia SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay

France RMC Sport en direct

French Guiana RUSH

Gabon SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Gambia SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Germany Sky Sport 9/HD, Sky Ticket, Sky Go

Ghana SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Greece Cosmote Sport 1 HD

Grenada RUSH

Guadeloupe RUSH

Guatemala Sky HD

Guinea SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Guinea-Bissau SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Guyana RUSH

Haiti RUSH

Honduras Sky HD

Hong Kong Now Player, 622 Now Premier League 2

Iceland SíminnSport

India Star Sports 3 Asia, JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia Mola TV App, mola.tv, Mola

International NUFC TV

Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland BBC Radio Newcastle, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event

Israel Sport 3

Jamaica RUSH

Japan DAZN

Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Kazakhstan Setanta Sports Kazakhstan

Kenya DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Korea Republic SPOTV ON

Kosovo IPKO TVim

Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Latvia TV3 Sport

Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lesotho DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Liberia DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lithuania TV3 Sport

Madagascar DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 2

Malawi SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia Astro Supersport, Astro Go

Maldives Star Sports 3 Asia

Mali SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta

Martinique RUSH

Mauritania SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now

Mauritius SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Mayotte SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Mexico Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Montenegro SportKlub 3 Serbia

Montserrat RUSH

Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mozambique SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Namibia SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Nepal Star Sports 3 Asia

Netherlands Ziggo Sport Racing

New Zealand Spark Sport

Nicaragua Sky HD

Niger SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Nigeria SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 2

North Macedonia MaxTV Go, SportKlub 3 Serbia

Norway TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Pakistan Star Sports 3 Asia

Palestinian Territory beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Panama Sky HD

Paraguay Star+

Peru Star+

Portugal Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Puerto Rico RUSH

Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Reunion SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 2

Rwanda SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Saint Helena SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Saint Lucia RUSH

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Serbia SportKlub 3 Serbia

Seychelles DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 2

Sierra Leone DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 2

Singapore 103 (HD) mio Stadium

Slovakia Premier Sport

Slovenia SportKlub 1 Slovenia

Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 2

South Africa MáXimo 360, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App

South Sudan DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain DAZN

Sri Lanka Star Sports 3 Asia

Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Suriname RUSH

Swaziland SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Sweden Viaplay Sweden

Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tanzania SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Thailand PPTV HD 36, True Premier Football HD 3, AIS PLAY

Timor-Leste Mola, mola.tv

Togo SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago RUSH

Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Turkey S Sport+, S Sport

Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH

U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH

Uganda DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 2

United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom BBC Radio Newcastle, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD

United States USA Network, UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC

Uruguay Star+

Venezuela Star+

Vietnam K+ SPORT 1

Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Zambia SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Zimbabwe DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Leicester Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

