Watch Newcastle v Leicester Live TV – The global channel listings for this Sunday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Leicester Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Sunday (2.15pm (UK) kick-off).
Ending a run of nine Premier League games without defeat and six wins in the last seven, Eddie Howe and his Newcastle team then bounced back from defeats against Spurs, Chelsea and Everton, to beat Wolves last Friday night. With Palace at home coming up on Wednesday, this three game run at St James Park giving NUFC a real opportunity to make significant progress towards safety.
Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:
Albania Supersport 7 Digitalb
Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Angola SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Argentina Star+
Aruba RUSH
Australia Optus Sport
Austria Sky Sport 9/HD, Sky Go
Bahamas RUSH
Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Bangladesh Star Sports 3 Asia
Barbados RUSH
Belgium VOOsport World 1
Benin SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 2
Bermuda RUSH
Bhutan Star Sports 3 Asia
Bolivia Star+
Bosnia and Herzegovina SportKlub 3 Serbia, Moja TV
Botswana SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Brazil NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+, GUIGO
British Virgin Islands RUSH
Brunei Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Bulgaria Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2
Burkina Faso SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Burundi SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Cameroon SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Canada DAZN
Cape Verde SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Cayman Islands RUSH
Central African Republic SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 2
Chad SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport GOtv Football
Chile Star+
China QQ Sports Live, Migu, PPTV Sport China
Colombia Star+
Comoros SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Congo SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Congo DR SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Costa Rica Sky HD
Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Croatia Sportklub 3 Croatia
Curacao RUSH
Cyprus Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 4
Czech Republic Premier Sport
Denmark Viaplay Denmark, See
Djibouti SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport GOtv Football
Dominica RUSH
Dominican Republic Sky HD, RUSH
Ecuador Star+
Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT
El Salvador Sky HD
Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Eritrea SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Estonia TV3 Sport
Ethiopia SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay
France RMC Sport en direct
French Guiana RUSH
Gabon SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Gambia SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Germany Sky Sport 9/HD, Sky Ticket, Sky Go
Ghana SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Greece Cosmote Sport 1 HD
Grenada RUSH
Guadeloupe RUSH
Guatemala Sky HD
Guinea SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Guinea-Bissau SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Guyana RUSH
Haiti RUSH
Honduras Sky HD
Hong Kong Now Player, 622 Now Premier League 2
Iceland SíminnSport
India Star Sports 3 Asia, JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia Mola TV App, mola.tv, Mola
International NUFC TV
Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland BBC Radio Newcastle, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event
Israel Sport 3
Jamaica RUSH
Japan DAZN
Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Kazakhstan Setanta Sports Kazakhstan
Kenya DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Korea Republic SPOTV ON
Kosovo IPKO TVim
Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Latvia TV3 Sport
Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lesotho DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Liberia DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lithuania TV3 Sport
Madagascar DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 2
Malawi SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia Astro Supersport, Astro Go
Maldives Star Sports 3 Asia
Mali SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta
Martinique RUSH
Mauritania SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now
Mauritius SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Mayotte SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Mexico Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Montenegro SportKlub 3 Serbia
Montserrat RUSH
Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mozambique SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Namibia SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Nepal Star Sports 3 Asia
Netherlands Ziggo Sport Racing
New Zealand Spark Sport
Nicaragua Sky HD
Niger SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Nigeria SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 2
North Macedonia MaxTV Go, SportKlub 3 Serbia
Norway TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium
Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Pakistan Star Sports 3 Asia
Palestinian Territory beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Panama Sky HD
Paraguay Star+
Peru Star+
Portugal Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Puerto Rico RUSH
Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Reunion SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 2
Rwanda SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Saint Helena SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Saint Lucia RUSH
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Serbia SportKlub 3 Serbia
Seychelles DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 2
Sierra Leone DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 2
Singapore 103 (HD) mio Stadium
Slovakia Premier Sport
Slovenia SportKlub 1 Slovenia
Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 2
South Africa MáXimo 360, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App
South Sudan DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain DAZN
Sri Lanka Star Sports 3 Asia
Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Suriname RUSH
Swaziland SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Sweden Viaplay Sweden
Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Tanzania SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Thailand PPTV HD 36, True Premier Football HD 3, AIS PLAY
Timor-Leste Mola, mola.tv
Togo SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago RUSH
Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Turkey S Sport+, S Sport
Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH
U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH
Uganda DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 2
United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom BBC Radio Newcastle, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD
United States USA Network, UNIVERSO, SiriusXM FC
Uruguay Star+
Venezuela Star+
Vietnam K+ SPORT 1
Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Zambia SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Zimbabwe DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Leicester Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]