Videos

Watch brilliant Miggy winner and Bruno assist here – Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 match highlights

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0, a game decided by a moment of magic.

Actually, make that two moments of magic.

A brilliant ball over the top from Bruno Guimaraes, then an even better run and finish from Miguel Almiron.

A first ever Newcastle United assist for Bruno G, whilst a first NUFC Premier League goal in 14 months for Miggy.

Watch the two of them combine for that winning goal in the official Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace highlights below.

So much more than that to see as well though in the ten minutes of highlights, including yet another quality pre-match flag display, courtesy of Wor Flags.

If you do want to go straight to the winning goal though, you will find that at 4.45 in the video highlights below.

Whilst I also recommend 3.45 in the video, when a penalty wasn’t given, despite the Palace defender having his arm out horizontal to his body. You know for sure that would have been given for any number of other clubs…

It is difficult to not start looking ahead and imagining just how good Bruno Guimaraes is going to be next season, once he is fully acclimatised to the Premier League and with better quality set to be added to the squad in the summer to complement our Brazil international midfielder.

Then you have Miguel Almiron, just the latest in a long line of players who have been at the club for some time and are now responding so positively to having a progressive intelligent Head Coach.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 – Wednesday 20 April 7.45pm

Goals:

Palace:

Newcastle:

Almiron 32

Possession was Palace 64% Newcastle 36%

Total shots were Palace 10 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Palace 2 Newcastle 4

Corners were Palace 5 Newcastle 2

Referee: Tony Harrington

Crowd: 51,938 (1,000 Palace)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes (Longstaff 90+4), Joelinton, Almiron (Willock 77), Saint-Maximin (Murphy 76), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Manquillo, Gayle, Ritchie, Fernandez, Lascelles

