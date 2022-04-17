Videos

Watch brilliant Bruno Guimaraes winner here – Newcastle 2 Leicester 1 match highlights

It has been well worth the wait, Bruno Guimaraes is indeed…magic.

Eddie Howe having done a brilliant job of allowing the Brazil international midfielder the time to get used to his new club, new teammates, new league…before starting him in the team.

Bruno Guimaraes has now started five Newcastle United matches and has three goals.

Whilst today at St James Park, it was another man of the match performance that followed his excellent display nine days ago in the 1-0 win over Wolves.

Just watch these two Bruno Guimaraes goals below.

Brilliant to see his tenacity as he doesn’t give up and forces the first goal home, leaving Schmeichel wishing VAR didn’t exist and the on the pitch referee having to guess that the keeper must have been fouled.

You will also see on these highlights below, a very sweet cross that left Matt Targett with a free header, if only he’d placed it across goal it would have left Chris Wood with a simple finish.

However, Bruno Guimaraes took matters into his own hands only seconds before the end of added time once the 90 minutes were up.

Matt Targett and Joe Willock doing ever so well in the build up and who was there surging up the pitch to provide the diving header to win the match…

Yes, magic man Bruno Guimaraes.

What a player!

It is difficult to not start looking ahead and imagining just how good Bruno Guimaraes is going to be next season, once he is fully acclimatised to the Premier League and with better quality set to be added to the squad in the summer to complement our Brazil international midfielder.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Leicester 1 – Sunday 17 April 2.15pm

Goals:

Leicester:

Lookman 19

Newcastle:

Bruno G 30, 90+5

Possession was Leicester 69% Newcastle 31%

Total shots were Leicester 8 Newcastle 16

Shots on target were Leicester 2 Newcastle 7

Corners were Leicester 5 Newcastle 3

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 52,104 (2,400 Leicester)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 70), Saint-Maximin (Gayle 90+1), Wood (Willock 69)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Longstaff, Ritchie, Fernandez, Lascelles

(Bruno Guimaraes with Easter message for Newcastle United fans after Sunday afternoon – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 Leicester 1 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 Leicester 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 Leicester 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Sunday afternoon victory – Read HERE)

