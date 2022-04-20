News

‘Ultimate’ Newcastle United team photo published by club after win over Crystal Palace

An official Newcastle United team photo published after every win, has become a bit of a tradition.

Eddie Howe instigating this idea, something that he apparently did when managing at Bournemouth.

So we have become used to seeing all of the players posing for the post-match Newcastle United team photo after the latest victory, with all of the first team squad included, not just those in the matchday squad. In addition, Eddie Howe and his coaching team and other support staff also getting involved.

Eddie Howe clearly feeling that this helps to bring everybody together, everybody valued, everybody having contributed to that latest win on the pitch.

After Wednesday’s win over Crystal Palace, the ‘Ultimate’ Newcastle United team photo has been published by the club…

The ultimate team photo! 💖💖 You asked for it, we made it happen. Thankyou @ghodoussi @jamiereuben https://t.co/HPH7ADHB9L — Serena Taylor (@iamserenataylor) April 20, 2022

As you can see, this time not just players who played and players on the bench, as well as players in the first team squad and coaching staff, as well as support staff.

Also included this time in the Newcastle United team photo are directors Jamie Reuben and Amanda Staveley (as well as husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi), plus Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the Chairman of Newcastle United and of course the Governor of the Saudi Arabia PIF.

Guessing that hitting 40 points has potentially triggered this, plus the six home wins in a row and so on.

Interesting times…

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 – Wednesday 20 April 7.45pm

Goals:

Palace:

Newcastle:

Almiron 32

Possession was Palace 64% Newcastle 36%

Total shots were Palace 10 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Palace 2 Newcastle 4

Corners were Palace 5 Newcastle 2

Referee: Tony Harrington

Crowd: 51,938 (1,000 Palace)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes (Longstaff 90+4), Joelinton, Almiron (Willock 77), Saint-Maximin (Murphy 76), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Manquillo, Gayle, Ritchie, Fernandez, Lascelles

