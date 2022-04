News

UK TV scheduling announced for all 48 Qatar World Cup finals group matches

The 2022 Qatar World Cup finals are now only seven months away.

Still difficult to believe that in November and December, along with everybody else, Newcastle United fans will see their club’s 2022/23 season halted before it is even halfway through, to allow this tournament to be played.

With the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier and potentially a number of other Newcastle United players (by the time the finals come around) hopefully set to be involved, fingers crossed a little bit more direct interest for NUFC supporters than recent international tournaments.

These are the details of the three scheduled England matches and then all 48 group matches listed:

21 November, 13:00 (1pm): England v Iran – BBC

25 November, 19:00 (7pm): England v USA – ITV

29 November, 19:00 (7pm): England v Ukraine/Scotland/Wales – BBC

The TV schedule for all 48 Qatar World Cup group games:

21 November, 10:00: Senegal v Netherlands – ITV

21 November, 13:00: England v Iran – BBC

21 November, 16:00: Qatar v Ecuador – BBC

21 November, 19:00: USA v Ukraine/Scotland/Wales – ITV

22 November, 10:00: Argentina v Saudi Arabia – ITV

22 November, 13:00: Denmark v Tunisia – ITV

22 November, 16:00: Mexico v Poland – BBC

22 November, 19:00: France v UAE/Australia/Peru – BBC

23 November, 10:00: Morocco v Croatia – ITV

23 November, 13:00: Germany v Japan – ITV

23 November, 16:00: Spain v Costa Rica/New Zealand – ITV

23 November, 19:00: Belgium v Canada – BBC

24 November, 10:00: Switzerland v Cameroon – ITV

24 November, 13:00: Uruguay v South Korea – BBC

24 November, 16:00: Portugal v Ghana – ITV

24 November, 19:00: Brazil v Serbia – BBC

25 November, 10:00: Ukraine/Scotland/Wales v Iran – BBC

25 November, 13:00: Qatar v Senegal – BBC

25 November, 16:00: Netherlands v Ecuador – ITV

25 November, 19:00: England v USA – ITV

26 November, 10:00: Tunisia v UAE/Australia/Peru – BBC

26 November, 13:00: Poland v Saudi Arabia – ITV

26 November, 16:00: France v Denmark – ITV

26 November, 19:00: Argentina v Mexico – ITV

27 November, 10:00: Japan v Costa Rica/New Zealand – ITV

27 November, 13:00: Belgium v Morocco – BBC

27 November, 16:00: Croatia v Canada – BBC

27 November, 19:00: Spain v Germany – BBC

28 November, 10:00: Cameroon v Serbia – ITV

28 November, 13:00: South Korea v Ghana – BBC

28 November, 16:00: Brazil v Switzerland – ITV

28 November, 19:00: Portugal v Uruguay – ITV

29 November, 15:00: Ecuador v Senegal – ITV

29 November, 15:00: Netherlands v Qatar – ITV

29 November, 19:00: Iran v USA – BBC

29 November, 19:00: England v Ukraine/Scotland/Wales – BBC

30 November, 15:00: Tunisia v France – BBC

30 November, 15:00: UAE/Australia/Peru v Denmark – BBC

30 November, 19:00: Poland v Argentina – BBC

30 November, 19:00: Saudi Arabia v Mexico – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Canada v Morocco – BBC

1 December, 16:00: Croatia v Belgium – BBC

1 December, 19:00: Japan v Spain – ITV

1 December, 19:00: Costa Rica/New Zealand v Germany – ITV

2 December, 16:00: Ghana v Uruguay – BBC

2 December, 16:00: South Korea v Portugal – BBC

2 December, 19:00: Serbia v Switzerland – ITV

2 December, 19:00: Cameroon v Brazil – ITV