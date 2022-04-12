Opinion

Tottenham were an exception for Newcastle United – Not a trend

The Newcastle United defeat at Tottenham prompted a lot of talk.

Losing wasn’t a surprise against a team in great form who are towards the upper end of the table, however, when the final scoreline is 5-1 then it will always make it a bigger story than a 1-0 or 2-1.

From a Newcastle United point of view there was a lot to talk about with this hammering by Tottenham.

However, how this particular defeat was framed by the media and indeed by a sizeable minority of Newcastle fans, didn’t sit easy with me.

Here are all 20 of the Newcastle United PL matches under Eddie Howe, with the actual result and then in brackets, what result I thought the performance deserved for NUFC:

Newcastle 3 Brentford 3 (Win)

Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0 (Lose)

Newcastle 1 Norwich 1 (Win)

Newcastle 1 Burnley 0 (Win)

Leicester 4 Newcastle 0 (Lose)

Liverpool 3 Newcastle 1 (Lose)

Newcastle 0 Man City 4 (Lose)

Newcastle 1 Man U 1 (Win)

Newcastle 1 Watford 1 (Draw)

Leeds 0 Newcastle 1 (Draw)

Newcastle 3 Everton 1 (Win)

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0 (Win)

West Ham 1 Newcastle 1 (Win)

Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 (Win)

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 (Lose)

Southampton 1 Newcastle 2 (Draw)

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 0 (Draw)

Everton 1 Newcastle 0 (Draw)

Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1 (Lose)

Newcastle 1 Wolves 0 (Win)

Actual Eddie Howe results at Newcastle United

Played 20 Won 8 Drawn 5 Lost 7 (Points 29)

The results that Newcastle United performances have deserved (in my opinion…) under Eddie Howe

Played 20 Won 9 Drawn 5 Lost 6 (Points 32)

As you can see, I didn’t disagree with the masses of people who thought the performance at Tottenham deserved nothing other than defeat.

However, I do think there was a fair bit of hysteria and misdirection, wanting to show this loss to Tottenham as a trend, rather than as an exception.

Obviously nobody wants to see three defeats in a row BUT if you had watched the previous two matches, nobody would say that Newcastle deserved to lose to either Chelsea or Everton. At the very least NUFC were worthy of a draw in both, whilst if anybody did deserve to win those two matches it was Eddie Howe and his players.

I found it amusing / strange that so many people, especially journalists and pundits, were predicting a defeat to Wolves on Friday night. Making out that would be the most natural conclusion based on form, performances etc , whereas to me it was all about ignorance, whether accidental or deliberate.

I would have been amazed if Newcastle United had lost on Friday night, for a number of reasons.

Not a single PL defeat at home for four months, whilst in my opinion (as seen above), in the 12 PL NUFC matches before Wolves on Friday, I thought only against Tottenham and Brighton had Newcastle deserved to lose, with the defeats to Chelsea and Everton not what NUFC deserved out of them.

Having won the previous three PL games at St James Park against mid-table clubs, it hardly surprised me when Wolves made it four homes in a row.

Whilst the clean sheet against Wolves wasn’t exactly a massive shock surely, as it was the fourth one (clean sheet) in the last 11 Newcastle games. Indeed, if you leave out that second half collapse match against Tottenham, Eddie Howe’s team had only conceded six goals in ten games.

Ever since Eddie Howe came into the job, the underlying stats and what we see with our own eyes, told us that Newcastle United were playing significantly better. Football is a cruel game at times in terms of results not always reflecting performances. However, the fans stayed with new Head Coach and that has helped us all to reap the benefits longer term.

Nothing is ever guaranteed but for me, Newcastle United go into these next two home matches against Leicester and Crystal Palace, with every confidence that at the very least, NUFC won’t lose either game. Indeed, with fair luck and decent performances AND taking our chances, it is very possible that Newcastle could both of them.

As well as absolutely assuring safety surely, two victories would bring about a remarkable stat. As it would mean that in 2022, since the turn of the year, Eddie Howe’s NUFC team would have beaten every single other PL club who are currently placed eighth to sixteenth in the table.

If that isn’t proof of consistency levels in terms of performance and results, I don’t know what would be?

