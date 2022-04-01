News

Tottenham fans announce matchday protest against Newcastle United ownership

Friday has seen the announcement of a protest by Tottenham fans against the Newcastle United ownership on Sunday.

The protest to take place ahead of the Premier League match kicking off.

The protest against the Newcastle United ownership has been organised by the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust and Proud Lilywhites (the Tottenham fans LGBTQ+ group).

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust announcement – 1 April 2022:

In advance of Spurs v Newcastle on Sunday 3 April, members of Proud Lilywhites and THST will be on Tottenham High Road to highlight the Saudi state’s ownership of Newcastle United.

​

Football Clubs are important cultural and heritage assets and their use as shields for regimes that murder their citizens, jail their LGBTQ+ community and cause atrocities (as in Yemen) is something we want to keep a focus on, so this is never allowed to happen again.

We’ll be on the High Road from 14.30 for an hour, with a banner and 81 balloons to denote the recent mass execution of 81 men.

We also want to shine a light on the plight of Suhail Al-Jameel who is an icon for LGBTQ+ people in Saudi Arabia. Suhail is currently reported to be in a political prison (which is worse than a normal one) and is alleged to have received 800 lashes, after posting a shirtless photograph on Twitter. His ‘crimes’; are purported to include “homosexuality”,” imitating a woman”, “disobedience” and “public indecency”. We hope that UK pressure could lead to his release.

