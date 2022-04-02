News

Tottenham boss welcomes Newcastle United as one of the big seven

The last Premier League match that Tottenham won before the arrival of Antonio Conte, was at St James Park.

The new Newcastle United owners facing a ridiculous and laughable media onslaught after buying out Mike Ashley.

Pundits, journalists, whoever…demanding that Steve Bruce be allowed a ‘sentimental’ 1,000 match as a manager, rather than instantly sacking him.

Thanks to Ashley and Bruce the club was a total shamble but sadly the new owners bent under the pressure, with Steve Bruce then embarrassing himself in the pre-match press conference, before yet another embarrassing game and defeat under the soon to be sacked NUFC boss. Shambolic tactics and management of the team led to a 3-2 defeat where Newcastle were so lucky to escape a real hiding, as despite the luxury of a Wilson goal after two minutes, the clueless and negative Bruce tactics ensured an easy Spurs victory. Not a single NUFC player having an effort on target after the first two minutes of the game, Dier scoring a hilarious own goal when under zero pressure.

Within days we saw Steve Bruce belatedly sacked, the new Newcastle United owners learning a very valuable but painful early lesson. Whilst for Nuno it would prove his final Spurs PL victory, with Antonio Cone replacing him only weeks later.

Ahead of facing NUFC for the first time as a boss of Spurs, Antonio Conte has been asked about not only Sunday’s challenge, but also whether under the new Newcastle United owners, the Tyneside club are going to now get properly competitive in the Premier League once again in the seasons to come.

Antonio Conte has no doubt…’Yes, for sure. We are talking about a club that now wants to invest. I know very well that these people decided to come into football, not only to participate, but because they want to win and to be competitive. For sure they want to put in money to bring Newcastle to another level.’

Welcoming Newcastle United as part of a new big seven, Antonio Conte thinks it could be set to get even more competitive than that as the landscape changes, with the Tottenham manager naming Aston Villa as another club where money has been invested and ambition shown.

With only four league placings giving Champions League football, the self-appointed ‘big six’ set to find themselves facing new threats.

Bring it on!

Ahead of Sunday’s match, Antonio Conte asked whether Newcastle United are now going to get competitive with Mike Ashley replaced by ambitious owners:

“Yes, for sure.

“We are talking about a club that now wants to invest.

“I know very well that these people decided to come into football, not only to participate, but because they want to win and to be competitive.

“For sure they want to put in money to bring Newcastle to another level.

“In England, when I speak about a tough league, a league where the difficulty is very high, every team wants to improve the team, not only Newcastle next season.

“There are many teams. Aston Villa wants to improve their team.

“This league is very difficult and for this reason you have to work very hard to build something important and then go season by season to improve the quality of your squad.

“You have to continue this idea to improve the quality of your squad.

“This is the only way to be competitive in England.

“Otherwise, important clubs risk slipping in this league and slip in the relegation zone in England.

“When this happens, it’ll be good to fight for this target. It’s not easy.”

